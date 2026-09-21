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China's GAC plans to launch 12 electric and hybrid models in France by 2030 - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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China's GAC plans to launch 12 electric and hybrid models in France by 2030

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 21, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: September 21, 2026

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Finance Automotive Electric Vehicles Markets

GAC Targets 12 Electric and Hybrid Vehicle Launches in France by 2030

GAC's Expansion Strategy in the French Automotive Market

Introduction of Electric and Hybrid Models

PARIS, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Guangzhou Automobile Group plans to launch 12 electric and hybrid models in France by 2030, GAC France's deputy CEO Cedric Lacour said on Monday.

Dealership Network Growth

Current and Future Dealership Plans

GAC also plans to operate 50 dealerships this year in France, rising to 200 in 2030, he added.

Brand Development Timeline

From Launch to Scaling Up

"Our goal is to take a brand from launch to scaling up in just four years," he said at the launch of GAC's two first car models on the French market.

Launch Event Details

(Reporting by Gilles Guilhaume, Writing by Dominique Vidalon, editing by Inti Landauro)

Key Takeaways

  • GAC plans 12 electric and hybrid models in France by 2030, with dealership expansion from 50 to 200.
  • This aligns with GAC’s global “One GAC 2.0” strategy targeting 100,000 overseas annual sales and 2,000+ global outlets by 2030.
  • Recent European launches—like in Spain—and strong early-year overseas growth reinforce GAC’s aggressive push into Western markets.

Frequently Asked Questions

How many electric and hybrid models will GAC launch in France by 2030?
GAC plans to launch 12 electric and hybrid models in France by 2030.
How many dealerships does GAC aim to operate in France by 2030?
GAC aims to operate 200 dealerships in France by 2030.
What is GAC's launch and scaling goal in France?
GAC's goal is to take a brand from launch to scaling up within four years.
Who announced GAC's expansion plans in France?
GAC France's deputy CEO Cedric Lacour announced the expansion plans.

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