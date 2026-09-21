GAC Targets 12 Electric and Hybrid Vehicle Launches in France by 2030

GAC's Expansion Strategy in the French Automotive Market

Introduction of Electric and Hybrid Models

PARIS, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Guangzhou Automobile Group plans to launch 12 electric and hybrid models in France by 2030, GAC France's deputy CEO Cedric Lacour said on Monday.

Dealership Network Growth

Current and Future Dealership Plans

GAC also plans to operate 50 dealerships this year in France, rising to 200 in 2030, he added.

Brand Development Timeline

From Launch to Scaling Up

"Our goal is to take a brand from launch to scaling up in just four years," he said at the launch of GAC's two first car models on the French market.

Launch Event Details

(Reporting by Gilles Guilhaume, Writing by Dominique Vidalon, editing by Inti Landauro)