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UK's Burnham to announce new AI defence partnership with US - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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UK's Burnham to announce new AI defence partnership with US

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 21, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: September 21, 2026

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UK's Burnham Unveils UK-US AI Defence Partnership at United Nations

Key Details of the UK-US AI Defence Partnership Announcement

Overview of the New AI Defence Partnership

NEW YORK, Sept 21 (Reuters) - UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham will announce a new AI defence partnership between Britain and the United States on Tuesday, part of a push for nations to use the technology to better protect critical infrastructure and detect threats.

Burnham's Address at the United Nations General Assembly

Call for International Collaboration

At the United Nations General Assembly, Burnham will call on nations to work together to use the technology to enhance security and bring down cost-of-living pressures in a speech on Tuesday. It will be his first multinational meeting as prime minister, and he will meet US President Donald Trump.

Details of the Partnership

He will say Britain's Defence Rapid AI Delivery Taskforce and the US Department of War Chief Digital and Artificial Intelligence Office will work together to speed "the delivery of trusted, interoperable capabilities that enhance deterrence".

Burnham's Statement on Global Leadership

"When the global financial crisis hit, the UK brought together the world's leading economies. As we confront the opportunities and challenges posed by artificial intelligence, we will show that same leadership," Burnham said in a statement.

"That ambition is underlined in our new defence partnership with the United States on AI and autonomy, bringing together the brightest minds to strengthen the protection of critical infrastructure, deter those who threaten our security, and use the enormous potential of AI to our advantage."

Implications for Critical Infrastructure and the Economy

Protection of National Infrastructure

The collaboration will help Britain protect critical national infrastructure, from sea lanes to air space.

AI's Role in Economic Revival

The world's third-largest artificial intelligence market behind the United States and China, Britain is seeing early signs the technology is helping to revive its stagnant economy.

Safety Concerns and Regulatory Challenges

Yet concerns are growing that safety efforts are lagging behind increasingly powerful systems.

Broader UK-US Cooperation and AI Security Initiatives

Depth of UK-US Collaboration

Britain and the United States enjoy deep cooperation across a range of areas, from security to technology, finance and wider foreign policy, despite some public disagreements during Trump's two terms in office. 

UK's AI Security Institute and Global AI Safety Efforts

Britain has a leading AI Security Institute, established after it hosted the world's first AI safety summit in 2023, which tests frontier AI models and evaluates their capabilities and potential for misuse.

Challenges with AI Model Access

Anthropic, however, withheld its latest model from the institute, according to reports, raising concerns that Britain's light-touch cooperative model might be insufficient to tackle the growing threats posed by AI.

Future Outlook: UK's Role in Global AI Governance

Burnham's Vision for Balancing AI Opportunities and Risks

Burnham, who has long spoken of finding a balance between the "opportunities and challenges" of the technology, is expected to announce that Britain will drive to tackle global challenges such as AI during its hosting of the G20 next year.

Upcoming G20 Summit in Manchester

The G20 will be held in November in the city of Manchester, the centre of a region in northwestern England where Burnham was mayor.

(Reporting by Elizabeth Piper; Editing by Xevi Fontdegloria)

Key Takeaways

  • Burnham announces UK‑US AI defence pact leveraging UK’s Rapid AI Delivery Taskforce (TF RAID) and US’s Chief Digital and AI Office to fast‑track interoperable capabilities.
  • The partnership aims to better protect critical infrastructure — from sea lanes to air‑space — while helping ease cost‑of‑living pressures via security-driven efficiency.
  • This builds on recent UK AI defence initiatives, including the AI security institute, Ukraine AI partnerships, and demonstrates Burnham’s global AI leadership ahead of G20 summit hosting.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the new AI defence partnership between the UK and the US?
The UK and US are launching a partnership to enhance defence using AI technology, focusing on protecting critical infrastructure and detecting threats.
Who announced the UK-US AI defence partnership?
UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham announced the new AI defence partnership at the United Nations General Assembly in New York.
What is the aim of the UK-US AI defence collaboration?
The partnership aims to deliver trusted, interoperable AI capabilities that protect infrastructure, deter security threats, and foster economic revival.
How is Britain contributing to AI safety and security?
Britain has established the AI Security Institute to test and evaluate AI models, following the world's first AI safety summit in 2023.
When and where will the UK host the next G20 summit on AI?
The UK will host the G20 summit in November next year in Manchester, focusing on global AI challenges.

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