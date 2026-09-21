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EU to keep opposing new Arctic oil drilling, despite pressure from Norway - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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EU to keep opposing new Arctic oil drilling, despite pressure from Norway

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 21, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: September 21, 2026

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Finance Energy policy Environment

EU to Maintain Opposition to New Arctic Oil Drilling Despite Norway’s Pressure

By Kate Abnett

EU's Stance on Arctic Oil Drilling and Norway's Response

BRUSSELS, Sept 21 (Reuters) - The European Union will maintain its opposition to new oil and gas drilling in the Arctic, a European Commission spokesperson said on Monday, despite Norwegian pressure to drop the EU ban.

Environmental Concerns and EU Policy

The EU currently supports a ban on new drilling in the Arctic, over environmental concerns, including the risk posed to sensitive Arctic ecosystems by industrial activities and pollution. 

It is facing calls from Norway to change this stance in an upcoming revision of the EU's policy on the Arctic.

2021 Joint Communication and Ongoing Policy Revision

"The EU remains committed to the approach set out in the 2021 Joint Communication on the EU Arctic Policy," a spokesperson for the European Commission told Reuters on Monday, adding that work is ongoing on the revised policy.

The document the spokesperson referred to sets out the EU position: it says the bloc supports a ban on further Arctic oil and gas development and will not purchase such hydrocarbons. Norway is Europe's biggest gas supplier.

Norway's Push for Policy Change

Norway, which is not an EU member, has been pushing Brussels to drop the moratorium. With many ageing fields, Norwegian production is set to decline in the 2030s unless companies such as Equinor (EQNR.OL) make ​new discoveries outside mature areas.

Statements from Norway's Energy Minister

Norway's energy minister Terje Aasland told Reuters last month that the country will continue developing its oil and gas resources in the Barents Sea regardless of the EU's support, and cited an unstable geopolitical and security environment as reasons why this is in Europe's interest.

Europe's Energy Dependency and Market Shocks

Europe is heavily reliant on imported oil and gas, and is racing to reduce that dependency after suffering two sharp energy shocks: former top gas supplier Russia slashing gas deliveries in 2022, and surging global energy prices this year as the Iran war ⁠upends global ​oil and gas markets.

Investor and Environmental Campaigner Perspectives

Some investors and environmental campaigners have urged the EU to maintain its opposition to new Arctic drilling. They say new Arctic fossil fuel developments would take more than a decade to come online, making ​them ineffective in addressing Europe's current energy woes.

Upcoming EU Arctic Policy Update

The EU is scheduled to publish its new Arctic policy on October 20.

(Reporting by Kate Abnett; Editing by Aurora Ellis)

Key Takeaways

  • On September 21, 2026, a European Commission spokesperson confirmed the EU will maintain its ban on new Arctic drilling, in line with the 2021 Joint Communication calling for oil, coal and gas to stay in the ground in Arctic regions (euronews.com).
  • Norway, Europe’s top gas supplier—meeting around 30–54% of EU demand—continues to push for new Barents Sea developments, arguing its production is vital for energy security amid geopolitical instability (euronews.com).
  • Environmental advocates highlight that new Arctic projects take over a decade to produce, making them ineffective in addressing immediate EU energy challenges; meanwhile, the EU’s revised Arctic strategy will be published on October 20, 2026 (euronews.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is the EU opposed to new oil and gas drilling in the Arctic?
The EU opposes new Arctic drilling due to environmental concerns about risks to fragile ecosystems and pollution from industrial activities.
How has Norway responded to the EU's Arctic drilling ban?
Norway, not an EU member, is pressuring Brussels to drop the ban and continues to develop oil and gas resources in the Barents Sea.
What is the relevance of the EU’s Arctic oil policy revision?
The EU is revising its Arctic policy, facing calls from Norway to relax the ban, but remains committed to its 2021 stance against new drilling.
When will the EU publish its revised Arctic policy?
The EU is scheduled to publish its updated Arctic policy on October 20.
How does Europe’s energy security relate to Arctic oil drilling?
Europe is seeking to reduce dependency on imported gas and oil, but some argue new Arctic projects won't address short-term energy security.

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