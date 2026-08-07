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UK stock indexes set for fourth week of gains, miners rally - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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UK stock indexes set for fourth week of gains, miners rally

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 7, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: August 7, 2026

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UK Stock Market Rallies for Fourth Consecutive Week as Miners Surge

Market Performance and Key Drivers

Weekly Gains in UK Indexes

Aug 7 (Reuters) - The main UK indexes were on track for a fourth consecutive week of gains on Friday, as a rally in precious metal miners helped offset worries about a lasting peace agreement between the United States and Iran.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 rose 0.6% to 10,933.67 points by 1009 GMT, while the midcap FTSE 250 added 0.3% to 24,771.10 points. Both were on track for weekly gains, with the midcap index set for its biggest weekly gain since mid-April. 

Miners Lead the Rally

• UK-listed shares of Hochschild, Fresnillo and Endeavour Mining rallied in the range of 2.5% to 8.3%, as gold prices jumped against a sluggish dollar. [GOL/]

Oil Prices and Geopolitical Concerns

• Meanwhile, fresh concerns surrounding the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz and potential Iranian bans and fines on vessels it deems hostile kept oil prices supported. [O/R]

Investor Focus and Economic Indicators

Upcoming U.S. Payrolls Report

• Investors will closely watch U.S. monthly non-farm payrolls report at 1230 GMT for signs on the health of the U.S. labour market as well as monetary policy trajectory.

Interest Rate Expectations

• Traders expected the U.S. Federal Reserve to hike interest rates by 25 basis points at least once this year, while placing the odds of a second such hike by the end of the year at 33%, as per LSEG data.

Sector Highlights

UK Housing Market

Slowing Growth and Rate Hikes

• Britain's housing market slowed in July in both monthly and annual price rise terms as higher borrowing costs and uncertainty caused by the Iran war overshadowed the market, mortgage lender Lloyds said.

• Investors were fully pricing in a quarter-point increase in the main bank rate in December. The Bank of England kept interest rates on hold last week, flagging that it needed more time for a sense of how much the war in the Middle East would push up inflation.

• The UK's housing stocks index dipped 0.6%.

Midcap Movers

Oxford Biomedica and Goodwin

• Among midcap stocks, Oxford Biomedica tumbled 18% after the cell and gene therapy manufacturer cut its 2026 revenue forecast, citing operational delays at a U.S. site and deferred client orders.

• Engineering company Goodwin gained 10% as it said it was exploring a potential sale of parts of its mechanical engineering business as it embarks on a broader strategic review.

(Reporting by Anand Gopal and Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Harikrishnan Nair)

Key Takeaways

  • The FTSE 100 rose ~0.6% to ~10,933 and FTSE 250 climbed ~0.3% to ~24,771, both on track for weekly gains; FTSE 250 looks set for its biggest weekly rise since mid‑April.
  • Gold‑linked miner stocks like Hochschild, Fresnillo and Endeavour Mining jumped 2.5%–8.3% as gold rallied on a weaker dollar and Fed rate‑hike expectations rising again (uk.marketscreener.com).
  • UK housing market continues to cool: Lloyds data shows house prices rose 0.2% in June (up 0.6% year‑on‑year), with expectations of a measured pace ahead amid economic uncertainty (marketscreener.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What drove the UK stock market gains this week?
A rally in precious metal miners and rising gold prices largely drove the UK indexes higher, offsetting concerns about US-Iran tensions.
How did the FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 perform?
The FTSE 100 rose by 0.6% and the FTSE 250 added 0.3%, both on track for notable weekly gains.
What affected UK housing stocks?
Britain's housing stocks index dipped as higher borrowing costs and uncertainty from the Iran conflict slowed the market.
How did mining companies perform?
Shares of Hochschild, Fresnillo, and Endeavour Mining rallied 2.5% to 8.3% as gold prices jumped.
What are investors watching in the US market?
Investors are awaiting the US non-farm payrolls report and anticipating at least one more Federal Reserve interest rate hike this year.

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