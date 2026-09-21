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UK exclusion from EU 'Made in Europe' plan risks British auto trade, lobby says - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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UK exclusion from EU 'Made in Europe' plan risks British auto trade, lobby says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 21, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 21, 2026

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UK Exclusion from EU ‘Made in Europe’ Rule Threatens Auto Trade Cooperation

Impact of EU’s ‘Made in Europe’ Provisions on UK Automotive Industry

Competitive Disadvantage for British Automotive Industry

Sept 22 (Reuters) - Britain's exclusion from the European Union's proposed "Made in Europe" provisions puts the British automotive industry at a competitive disadvantage and threatens its contribution to the EU's economy, a trade group said on Tuesday.

Loss of Incentives and Support

The current draft would deny future British-built vehicles incentives available to EU-built products, including support for greener corporate fleets and CO2 super credits, the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders said.

Exclusion from EU Member State Procurement

The policy also excludes British vehicles from EU member state procurement, meaning contracts awarded by public bodies in the EU.

Interdependency Between EU and UK Automotive Sectors

Integrated Supply Chains and Economic Value

The SMMT said the provisions highlighted the scale of EU-Britain interdependency in the automotive sector, as the EU debates the Industrial Accelerator Act, which aims to drive automotive manufacturing in Europe and reduce dependence on China.

Cross-Channel Trading Relationship

"Despite Brexit, supply chains remain deeply integrated and the cross-Channel trading relationship is worth €80 billion a year," said SMMT Chief Executive Mike Hawes.

Potential Consequences of Exclusion

"Excluding the UK from "Made in Europe" would be an own goal, weakening competitiveness, reducing scale and limiting consumer choice," Hawes said.

Market Impact and Future Outlook

Risks to British Production and EU Market

The car lobby said such regulations put British production at a competitive disadvantage in its largest market, with Britain the EU's largest export market for passenger cars and the EU Britain's largest export market for passenger cars.

Effect on EU Automotive Component Demand

Falling demand for UK vehicles would in turn affect the EU, as the UK is the EU's largest customer for automotive components, SMMT said.

(Reporting by Simone Lobo in Bengaluru; Editing by Tasim Zahid)

Key Takeaways

  • The EU’s Industrial Accelerator Act (“Made in Europe”) currently excludes UK‑built vehicles from incentives such as greener fleet subsidies and CO₂ super‑credits, putting UK manufacturers at a competitive disadvantage in their largest export market (smmt.co.uk).
  • The UK‑EU automotive trade relationship is deeply integrated, valued at around €80 billion annually; Britain remains the EU’s largest import market for cars and components and vice versa, so exclusion would harm both sides (smmt.co.uk).
  • Without inclusion, UK vehicle production could face reduced demand and investment; both UK and EU industries warn of disrupted supply chains, lower competitiveness, and reduced consumer choice (smmt.co.uk).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the EU 'Made in Europe' plan?
The EU 'Made in Europe' plan is a proposal aimed at boosting automotive manufacturing in Europe and reducing dependence on external suppliers, particularly China.
How does the EU plan affect the UK automotive industry?
The draft plan excludes British-built vehicles from certain incentives and procurement opportunities, putting UK manufacturers at a disadvantage in the EU market.
Why does the SMMT believe the policy threatens UK-EU auto trade?
SMMT argues that supply chains remain integrated despite Brexit and that excluding the UK will weaken competitiveness and reduce market scale for both sides.
What trade value is involved between the UK and EU in automotive goods?
Cross-Channel automotive trade between the UK and EU is valued at around €80 billion per year.
Which markets are most affected by this policy?
The UK is the EU's largest export market for passenger cars and automotive components, making both regions highly interdependent.

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