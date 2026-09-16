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Vodacom to appeal Kenya court ruling against Safaricom stake purchase - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Vodacom to appeal Kenya court ruling against Safaricom stake purchase

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 16, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 16, 2026

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Vodacom to Appeal Kenyan Court Ruling Over 15% Safaricom Stake Purchase

Vodacom's Response to Kenyan Court Decision

NAIROBI, Sept 16 (Reuters) - South African telecoms group Vodacom plans to appeal a Kenyan court ruling that ordered the cancellation of the deal it completed earlier this year to buy an additional 15% stake in Kenya's Safaricom from the Kenyan government.

Details of the High Court Ruling

• On Tuesday, Kenya's High Court said the Kenyan government's sale of the Safaricom stake did not adequately involve the public and that the process was marked by concealment of material information, Kenyan television station NTV Kenya reported.

Order to Return Safaricom Stake

• It ordered the 15% stake returned to the government, NTV Kenya said.

Vodacom's Appeal Plans

• Vodacom said in a statement late on Tuesday that it would lodge an appeal with Kenya's Court of Appeal and apply to the High Court to stay the matter until its appeal is heard.

Background of the Safaricom Stake Deal

Deal Value and Shareholding Changes

• The $1.6 billion deal, announced last December and completed in June, lifted Vodacom's effective shareholding in Safaricom to 55%, while the Kenyan government's stake fell to 20%.

Kenyan Government's Asset Sale Strategy

• Kenyan President William Ruto's administration has been trying to bolster public finances by selling some state assets as it faces hefty annual debt repayments that absorb 40% of government revenue.

Reactions from Stakeholders

Safaricom's Position

• Safaricom said it was reviewing the High Court judgment and its implications.

Finance Ministry's Response

• A spokesperson at Kenya's finance ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by George Obulutsa;Editing by Alexander Winning and Tomasz Janowski)

Key Takeaways

  • High Court ruled the partial divestiture invalid, citing concealment of material information and insufficient public participation.
  • Vodacom intends to lodge an appeal with Kenya’s Court of Appeal and seek a stay on the ruling while the appeal is heard.
  • The deal, completed on June 30, 2026, lifted Vodacom’s effective holding to 55 %, reducing the Kenyan government’s stake to 20 %.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did the Kenyan court cancel Vodacom's Safaricom stake purchase?
The court found the sale lacked adequate public involvement and material information was concealed.
What percentage of Safaricom was involved in the Vodacom purchase?
Vodacom acquired an additional 15% stake in Safaricom from the Kenyan government.
What is Vodacom's response to the Kenyan court ruling?
Vodacom plans to appeal the ruling at Kenya's Court of Appeal and has applied to stay the judgment until the appeal is heard.
How much was the Vodacom-Safaricom stake deal worth?
The deal was valued at $1.6 billion.
Why is the Kenyan government selling state assets like the Safaricom stake?
To bolster public finances as it faces substantial annual debt repayments.

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