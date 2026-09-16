Hugo Boss Names Frasers CEO Michael Murray Chairman of Supervisory Board

Leadership Changes and Strategic Developments at Hugo Boss

By Ozan Ergenay

Appointment of Michael Murray as Chairman

Sept 16 (Reuters) - Hugo Boss has appointed Frasers CEO Michael Murray as the chairman of its supervisory board, the German fashion group said on Wednesday.

Frasers Group's Growing Influence

The British retailer, controlled by billionaire Mike Ashley, has been expanding its presence in the premium and luxury segments. Frasers said this month it intended to increase its stake in Hugo Boss to more than 50% from its current holding of 48%.

Statements from Michael Murray

"Hugo Boss is exceptionally well positioned, with two strong brands, a unique global footprint and significant untapped potential," Murray said in a statement.

Transition in Supervisory Board Leadership

Departure of Stephan Sturm

Earlier this week, Hugo Boss said former chair Stephan Sturm would leave the company. Frasers said it had agreed with Sturm that an orderly transition in the supervisory board chairmanship was appropriate as Hugo Boss entered a "new chapter" in its history.

Support for Strategic Direction

CEO Daniel Grieder's Perspective

"Michael Murray has consistently supported the strategic direction we have with Claim 5 Touchdown and, together with Frasers Group, shares our view regarding the significant untapped potential of Hugo Boss," the fashion group's CEO, Daniel Grieder, said on Wednesday.

Additional Board Appointments

Hugo Boss also said Frasers' former company secretary Robert Palmer would join the supervisory board, subject to court approval, becoming the second Frasers representative on the board.

(Reporting by Ozan Ergenay in Gdansk, editing by Milla Nissi-Prussak)