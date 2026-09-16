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Hugo Boss names Frasers CEO Murray as chairman of supervisory board - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Hugo Boss names Frasers CEO Murray as chairman of supervisory board

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 16, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 16, 2026

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Hugo Boss Names Frasers CEO Michael Murray Chairman of Supervisory Board

Leadership Changes and Strategic Developments at Hugo Boss

By Ozan Ergenay

Appointment of Michael Murray as Chairman

Sept 16 (Reuters) - Hugo Boss has appointed Frasers CEO Michael Murray as the chairman of its supervisory board, the German fashion group said on Wednesday.

Frasers Group's Growing Influence

The British retailer, controlled by billionaire Mike Ashley, has been expanding its presence in the premium and luxury segments. Frasers said this month it intended to increase its stake in Hugo Boss to more than 50% from its current holding of 48%.

Statements from Michael Murray

"Hugo Boss is exceptionally well positioned, with two strong brands, a unique global footprint and significant untapped potential," Murray said in a statement.

Transition in Supervisory Board Leadership

Departure of Stephan Sturm

Earlier this week, Hugo Boss said former chair Stephan Sturm would leave the company. Frasers said it had agreed with Sturm that an orderly transition in the supervisory board chairmanship was appropriate as Hugo Boss entered a "new chapter" in its history. 

Support for Strategic Direction

CEO Daniel Grieder's Perspective

"Michael Murray has consistently supported the strategic direction we have with Claim 5 Touchdown and, together with Frasers Group, shares our view regarding the significant untapped potential of Hugo Boss," the fashion group's CEO, Daniel Grieder, said on Wednesday.

Additional Board Appointments

Hugo Boss also said Frasers' former company secretary Robert Palmer would join the supervisory board, subject to court approval, becoming the second Frasers representative on the board.

(Reporting by Ozan Ergenay in Gdansk, editing by Milla Nissi-Prussak)

Key Takeaways

  • Michael Murray, currently CEO of Frasers Group, has been appointed chairman of Hugo Boss’s supervisory board, succeeding Stephan Sturm after an agreed transitional process. Frasers’s Robert Palmer will also join the board, pending court approval, strengthening Frasers’ representation.
  • Frasers Group, controlled by Mike Ashley, currently holds approximately 47.9% of Hugo Boss’s share capital and voting rights, and intends to raise its stake above 50% to consolidate control. This follows a failed €38-per-share takeover offer launched in June that gained EU clearance but was rejected by Hugo Boss’s board.
  • The leadership change comes as Hugo Boss continues executing its “CLAIM 5 TOUCHDOWN” strategy through 2028, focused on brand elevation, distribution expansion, and operational improvements — a strategic direction supported by both Murray and Frasers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who has been appointed as the chairman of the Hugo Boss supervisory board?
Frasers CEO Michael Murray has been appointed as the chairman of the Hugo Boss supervisory board.
What is Frasers Group's current stake in Hugo Boss?
Frasers currently holds 48% of Hugo Boss and intends to increase its stake to more than 50%.
Who did Michael Murray replace as chairman of Hugo Boss's supervisory board?
Michael Murray replaced former chair Stephan Sturm.
Will there be additional Frasers representatives on Hugo Boss's supervisory board?
Yes, Frasers' former company secretary Robert Palmer is set to join Hugo Boss's supervisory board, subject to court approval.
Why was an orderly transition in the chairmanship considered appropriate?
Frasers and former chair Stephan Sturm agreed that an orderly transition was appropriate as Hugo Boss enters a new chapter in its history.

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