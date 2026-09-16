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McLaren to invest $675 million to expand UK manufacturing, launch SUV model - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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McLaren to invest $675 million to expand UK manufacturing, launch SUV model

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 16, 2026

4 min read

· Last updated: September 16, 2026

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McLaren to Invest $675M in UK Manufacturing and Launch First SUV

McLaren's Expansion and Strategic Investments

By Nick Carey

LONDON, Sept 16 (Reuters) - British supercar maker McLaren said on Tuesday it would invest £500 million ($675 million) in its UK manufacturing and engineering operations and add new models, including its first-ever SUV, to lift sales and pursue far higher profit margins to rival the likes of Ferrari.

Investment Plans and Job Creation

McLaren's investments will include a new UK assembly plant, and it will develop and build its own transmissions and engines, which it said would create 1,000 direct and indirect jobs by 2032. 

"McLaren Automotive is doubling down on Britain," UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham said in a statement.

Industry Context and Competitive Landscape

The firm's expansion plan comes as automakers across the industry are restructuring. Nissan is ditching plants and some future models. Jaguar Land Rover is cutting staff while Volkswagen's supervisory board has just approved a turnaround plan that includes sweeping job cuts.

Ownership and Financial Backing

McLaren CEO Nick Collins told Reuters the company's investment plan comes after restructuring last year following its acquisition by Abu Dhabi's CYVN Holdings, which also bought a non-controlling stake in McLaren's Formula One business. The automaker's main shareholder now is Abu Dhabi's sovereign wealth fund L'IMAD.

L'IMAD has committed to investing 1.5 billion pounds in McLaren over the next five years.

Operational Changes and Sales Strategy

McLaren slashed bloated dealer stocks last year by cutting one of two production shifts at the assembly plant at its headquarters in Woking, England, and has now switched to making cars only when orders are placed to avoid discounting and boost residual values. 

As part of the restructuring process, sales fell to around 2,000 cars in 2025 from just under 3,300 in 2024.  

Product Portfolio Expansion

Development of the First McLaren SUV

The new performance SUV model in development is part of a strategy of boosting sales by offering customers more options with a number of models planned, though Collins declined to provide product details or launch dates. 

"We'll do it very much in a McLaren way," Collins said of the SUV. "It will bring something unique to the segment, which we think the customers will value." 

Market Trends in Luxury SUVs

SUVs have become a growth driver for luxury sports carmakers, broadening their customer base beyond traditional buyers of sports cars and grand tourers to tap into strong demand for high-end utility vehicles.      At Lamborghini, the Urus SUV has driven the brand's sales growth since its launch in 2018. Rival Ferrari has limited production of its roughly €450,000 ($519,000) Purosangue SUV to maintain the vehicle's exclusivity.

The Bentayga SUV is luxury British automaker Bentley's top-selling model. 

Profitability and Future Prospects

McLaren Chief Operating Officer Michael Straughan said the automaker needed growth to lower its material costs and lift its profits, and the way to get there was through expanding its product portfolio starting with the SUV.

McLaren has been loss-making for years, but Straughan said the company's margins could match the top performers in a segment that includes Ferrari, which has the highest profit margins in the auto industry. 

"We can equal the best, but we've got a long way to go," he said. 

Electrification Plans

While Ferrari has launched a fully electric model, the Luce, which received a cool response from investors and critics, McLaren CEO Collins said the automaker had no plans for an electric vehicle for now because there was no customer demand for one.

"We will do an electric vehicle when our customers ask us for one," he said. "And they're not asking." 

Exchange Rates and Reporting Notes

($1 = 0.7424 pounds)

($1 = 0.8666 euros)

(Reporting by Nick Carey; Editing by Jamie Freed)

Key Takeaways

  • £500 million UK investment to expand manufacturing, build engines and transmissions, and create ~1,000 jobs by 2032 (direct and indirect)
  • Launch of McLaren’s first SUV, aiming to lift sales and target Ferrari‑level profit margins amid broader industry restructuring
  • Backing from Abu Dhabi’s CYVN Holdings, with £1.5 billion committed over five years and post‑restructuring strategy focused on order‑based production to improve residual values

Frequently Asked Questions

How much is McLaren investing in UK manufacturing and engineering?
McLaren is investing £500 million (approximately $675 million) to expand its UK manufacturing and engineering operations.
What new model is McLaren planning to launch?
McLaren is planning to launch its first-ever SUV as part of its new investment and expansion strategy.
How many jobs will McLaren's investment create?
The investment is expected to create 1,000 direct and indirect jobs by 2032.
Who is the main shareholder of McLaren after recent restructuring?
Abu Dhabi's sovereign wealth fund L'IMAD is now the main shareholder of McLaren.
Does McLaren plan to launch an electric vehicle?
McLaren currently has no plans to launch an electric vehicle as customer demand for one is lacking.

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