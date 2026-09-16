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UK homebuilder Barratt Redrow cuts annual home completions target - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

UK homebuilder Barratt Redrow cuts annual home completions target

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 16, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: September 16, 2026

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Barratt Redrow Lowers 2027 Home Completions Target Due to Ongoing Delays

Homebuilder Revises Targets Amid Market Challenges

Background on Barratt Redrow's Decision

Factors Influencing the Target Reduction

Sept 16 (Reuters) - Barratt Redrow, Britain's largest homebuilder, trimmed its home completions target for fiscal 2027 on Wednesday, citing continued planning delays and fewer sales outlet openings.

Industry Response and Market Impact

(Reporting by Ankita Bora and Raechel Thankam Job in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Key Takeaways

  • FY27 completions now guided at 17,700–18,200 homes, including c.600 from joint ventures—below the previous medium‑term 22,000‑home target (lse.co.uk).
  • Average active sales outlets for FY27 revised down to approximately 415 due to slower-than-expected planning approvals and constrained outlet openings (lse.co.uk).
  • Barratt Redrow delivered a solid FY26, completing 17,667 homes and generating adjusted PBT in line with expectations, but the outlook remains cautious amid subdued demand, cost pressures, and affordability challenges (tradingview.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Barratt Redrow cut its annual home completions target?
Barratt Redrow cut its completions target due to continued planning delays and fewer sales outlet openings.
What fiscal year does the new target affect for Barratt Redrow?
The revised target affects Barratt Redrow's fiscal year 2027.
Who reported on Barratt Redrow's announcement?
The announcement was reported by Ankita Bora and Raechel Thankam Job, with editing by Subhranshu Sahu.
What challenges are impacting Barratt Redrow's targets?
Ongoing planning delays and a reduction in new sales outlets are the main challenges.

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