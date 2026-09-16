Barratt Redrow Lowers 2027 Home Completions Target Due to Ongoing Delays
Homebuilder Revises Targets Amid Market Challenges
Background on Barratt Redrow's Decision
Factors Influencing the Target Reduction
Sept 16 (Reuters) - Barratt Redrow, Britain's largest homebuilder, trimmed its home completions target for fiscal 2027 on Wednesday, citing continued planning delays and fewer sales outlet openings.
Industry Response and Market Impact
(Reporting by Ankita Bora and Raechel Thankam Job in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)