Aker BP Finds Small Gas Discovery in North Sea Near Duva Field

Details of the North Sea Gas Discovery

Sept 16 (Reuters) - Norway's Aker BP has made a small gas discovery in the North Sea, 25 kilometres (15.53 miles) north of the Duva field, the Norwegian offshore directorate said on Wednesday.

Preliminary Estimates and Reserves

• Preliminary estimates suggest the discovery may contain between 1 million to 15 million barrels of oil equivalent, the directorate said in a statement.

Ownership and Stakeholders

Aker BP's Role and Stake Distribution

• Aker BP operates the prospect and holds a 40% stake, while Inpex Idemitsu owns 30%, Okea holds 20% and Harbour Energy the remaining 10% of the licence.

Next Steps for the Licence Partners

Assessment of Economic Viability

Evaluation of Well Results

• The licence partners will assess the well results to determine whether the discovery is economically profitable, as well as potential further delineation of the discovery.

(Reporting by Elviira Luoma, editing by Louise Rasmussen)