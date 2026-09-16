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Finance

Norway's Aker BP makes small gas discovery in North Sea

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 16, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: September 16, 2026

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Finance Energy Oil & Gas Norway Markets

Aker BP Finds Small Gas Discovery in North Sea Near Duva Field

Details of the North Sea Gas Discovery

Sept 16 (Reuters) - Norway's Aker BP has made a small gas discovery in the North Sea, 25 kilometres (15.53 miles) north of the Duva field, the Norwegian offshore directorate said on Wednesday.

Preliminary Estimates and Reserves

• Preliminary estimates suggest the discovery may contain between 1 million to 15 million barrels of oil equivalent, the directorate said in a statement.

Ownership and Stakeholders

Aker BP's Role and Stake Distribution

• Aker BP operates the prospect and holds a 40% stake, while Inpex Idemitsu owns 30%, Okea holds 20% and Harbour Energy the remaining 10% of the licence.

Next Steps for the Licence Partners

Assessment of Economic Viability

Evaluation of Well Results

• The licence partners will assess the well results to determine whether the discovery is economically profitable, as well as potential further delineation of the discovery.

(Reporting by Elviira Luoma, editing by Louise Rasmussen)

Key Takeaways

  • Discovery lies 25 km north of the Duva field, which began producing in August 2021 after being discovered in 2016 (norskpetroleum.no).
  • Estimated size is modest—1–15 million barrels of oil equivalent—underscoring need for further economic evaluation (akerbp.com).
  • Partnership structure mirrors license PL1153: Aker BP (operator, 40%), Inpex Idemitsu (30%), OKEA (20%), Harbour Energy (10%) (factpages.sodir.no).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Where did Aker BP make its recent gas discovery?
Aker BP made a small gas discovery in the North Sea, 25 kilometres north of the Duva field.
What is the estimated size of the gas discovery?
Preliminary estimates suggest the discovery contains between 1 million to 15 million barrels of oil equivalent.
Who are the licence partners involved in the discovery?
Aker BP operates with 40%, Inpex Idemitsu has 30%, Okea holds 20%, and Harbour Energy owns 10%.
What are the next steps for the licence partners?
The partners will assess well results to determine economic profitability and possible further delineation.
Who announced the discovery?
The discovery was announced by the Norwegian offshore directorate.

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