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UK inflation speeds up to 3.1% in August - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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UK inflation speeds up to 3.1% in August

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 16, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: September 16, 2026

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UK Inflation Accelerates to 3.1% in August, Surpassing BoE Forecasts

UK Inflation Data and Economic Implications

Latest Official Figures

LONDON, Sept 16 (Reuters) - British inflation accelerated to 3.1% in August from 2.9% in July, official figures showed on Wednesday, a day before the Bank of England is expected to announce that it is keeping interest rates on hold.

Economists’ Expectations and Contributing Factors

Forecasts from Reuters Poll

Economists polled by Reuters had mostly expected that consumer price inflation would speed up to an annual rate of 3.1% due to a renewed climb in energy prices caused by the resumption of conflict in the Gulf.

Bank of England’s Previous Projections

The BoE predicted in July that annual inflation would stand at 2.8% in August.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Writing by William Schomberg; editing by Sarah Young)

Key Takeaways

  • Headline inflation rose to 3.1% in August, above both the Bank of England’s July forecast of 2.8% and the Reuters poll expectation of 3.1% (itv.com).
  • The surge was largely due to a renewed climb in energy prices following the resumption of conflict in the Gulf, disrupting supply and pushing up household fuel and utility bills (bankofengland.co.uk).
  • Despite mounting inflation pressure, the Bank of England is expected to keep interest rates on hold at its meeting on Thursday, maintaining the current Bank Rate of 3.75% to assess persistence of inflation and avoid embedding second‑round effects (bankofengland.co.uk).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What was UK inflation in August 2023?
UK inflation accelerated to 3.1% in August 2023, up from 2.9% in July.
What caused the rise in UK inflation in August?
The increase was mainly driven by a renewed climb in energy prices due to the resumption of conflict in the Gulf.
What did the Bank of England predict for August inflation?
The Bank of England predicted in July that annual inflation would stand at 2.8% in August.
Is the Bank of England expected to change interest rates?
The Bank of England is expected to announce that it is keeping interest rates on hold.

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