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EU will use all tools to cut China trade deficit, von der Leyen says - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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EU will use all tools to cut China trade deficit, von der Leyen says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 16, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 16, 2026

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EU Will Deploy All Means to Address China Trade Deficit, von der Leyen States

European Union's Response to Trade Imbalance with China

Current State of EU-China Trade Relations

BRUSSELS, Sept 16 (Reuters) - The European Union will use every possible means to reduce its "unsustainable" trade deficit trade with China, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Wednesday.

Von der Leyen said that the imbalance, with a goods trade deficit of €1 billion ($1.15 billion) a day last year, had reached a tipping point and that Europe was already suffering from the second China shock through deindustrialisation.

EU Leadership and Negotiations

EU leaders called on the European Commission in June to produce results from dialogue with China and to ensure the bloc has all the instruments it needed to defend its interests. European Trade Commissioner Maros Sefcovic, leading the talks, said he wanted to achieve tangible results by October.

Statements from Ursula von der Leyen

Von der Leyen said in her 'state of the Union' address to the European Parliament that it was in both sides' interests to work together to find a solution.

Commitment to Action

"Let me be clear: we will use all the tools at our disposal to rebalance our relationship. Words are good. But deeds are better," she said. 

Critical Minerals and Strategic Resources

Von der Leyen also highlighted the EU's reliance on China for many critical minerals, notably rare earths.

Building EU Reserves

"We need to urgently procure and build up our reserves," she said, adding the EU would establish a new European Corporation on critical raw materials to help the 27-nation bloc obtain and stockpile what it needed.

Exchange Rate Information

($1 = 0.8663 euros)

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop)

Key Takeaways

  • The EU faces an “unsustainable” goods trade deficit with China of roughly €1 billion per day, prompting urgent action (businessupturn.com).
  • Von der Leyen emphasises rebalancing via tangible actions—especially reducing reliance on Chinese critical minerals—and is spearheading the creation of a European Critical Raw Materials Centre (eur-lex.europa.eu).
  • The EU has already enacted the Critical Raw Materials Act and RESourceEU action plan, targeting extraction, processing, recycling benchmarks by 2030 and mobilising €3 billion to de‑risk and diversify supply chains (eur-lex.europa.eu)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the current trade deficit between the EU and China?
The EU has a goods trade deficit with China of €1 billion ($1.15 billion) per day.
What measures will the EU take to reduce its trade deficit with China?
The EU will use all available tools and instruments to rebalance its trade relationship with China.
Why is the EU concerned about its trade relationship with China?
The EU views the current trade deficit as unsustainable and worries about deindustrialisation and reliance on China for critical minerals.
What steps is the EU taking regarding critical raw materials?
The EU plans to establish a European Corporation on critical raw materials to secure and stockpile essential resources.
What outcome does the EU seek from ongoing dialogue with China?
The EU seeks tangible results from trade talks, aiming for more balanced and mutually beneficial economic relations.

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