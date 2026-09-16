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Oil falls as US crude inventories rise despite Saudi supply concerns - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Oil falls as US crude inventories rise despite Saudi supply concerns

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 16, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: September 16, 2026

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Finance Markets Oil Commodities Energy

Oil Prices Drop on Rising US Inventories and Saudi Supply Disruptions

Market Reactions to Oil Supply and Inventory Developments

By Sam Li and Lewis Jackson

Oil Price Movements

BEIJING, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Oil prices fell on Wednesday after an unexpected build in U.S. crude inventories, while investors assessed supply risks after Saudi Arabia suspended oil loadings at its Yanbu port following an attack on its East-West pipeline to the Red Sea.

Brent crude futures fell 93 cents, or 0.86%, to $107.82 a barrel at 0028 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate futures were down 97 cents, or 0.92%, at $104.86 a barrel.

Both benchmarks settled more than $3 higher and at their highest levels since May 19 on Tuesday, as the Yanbu loading suspension stoked supply concerns and Saudi Arabia cut oil shipments to Europe

U.S. Inventory Data

U.S. crude oil, gasoline and distillate inventories all rose last week, market sources said on Tuesday, citing data from the American Petroleum Institute.

Crude Inventory Build

Crude inventories rose by 7.1 million barrels in the week ended September 11, the sources said, citing API data. That compared with analysts' expectations for a draw of about 1.6 million barrels, according to a Reuters poll.

Impact of Gasoline and Diesel Inventories

API's data showed unexpected builds in gasoline and diesel inventories have weighed on prices, but regional stock increases do not change the underlying tightness in the global crude market, Haitong Futures said in a note.

Saudi Arabia Supply Disruptions

Yanbu Port Suspension

Sources said on Tuesday that oil loadings at Saudi Arabia's Yanbu port had been suspended after the world's biggest crude exporter shut its East-West pipeline following an attack by Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis on Friday.

Pipeline Significance

Saudi Arabia has used the pipeline to reroute around 4 million barrels per day, or about 4% of global supply, to the Red Sea port.

Timeline for Pipeline Repairs

The U.S. energy secretary said crude should resume flowing through Saudi Arabia's vital East-West pipeline within days.

However, sources who spoke to Reuters gave varying estimates of how long the pipeline could remain offline. One said repairs could take five to six weeks, while another said the pipeline could resume partial pumping sooner as repairs continue.

Libya Oil Field Shutdowns

In Libya, unrelated to the Iran conflict, the National Oil Corporation (NOC) said operations at three oil fields were suspended after protesting members of the Petroleum Facilities Guard shut a valve on the Hamada-Zawiya crude export pipeline.

Impact on Libyan Oil Production

However, Libya's oil production has not been significantly affected by the shutdowns and remains at about 1.4 million barrels per day, NOC Chairman Massoud Suleman told Reuters.

(Reporting by Sam Li; Editing by Sonali Paul)

Key Takeaways

  • U.S. crude stocks unexpectedly rose by about 7.1 million barrels in the week to September 11—far above expectations for a 1.6 million‑barrel draw—according to API data, putting downward pressure on prices.
  • Saudi Arabia suspended oil loadings at its Red Sea port of Yanbu and shut its East‑West pipeline following drone attacks, cutting roughly 4 million bpd of supply and prompting concerns of multi‑week repairs.
  • In Libya, protests led to valve closures on a key export line, but production remains resilient at about 1.4 million bpd, per NOC Chairman Massoud Suleman.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did oil prices fall despite concerns over Saudi supply?
Oil prices fell due to an unexpected rise in US crude inventories, which outweighed concerns about Saudi supply disruptions.
What caused the suspension of oil loadings at Yanbu port?
Saudi Arabia suspended oil loadings at Yanbu port after an attack on its East-West pipeline by Yemen's Houthi group.
How much did US crude inventories increase?
US crude inventories increased by 7.1 million barrels for the week ended September 11.
Is Saudi Arabia's oil pipeline expected to resume soon?
Estimates vary, but the US energy secretary expects the pipeline to resume flow within days, while some sources predict up to six weeks for repairs.
Did Libya's pipeline shutdown impact national oil production?
Libya's oil production remains at about 1.4 million barrels per day and has not been significantly affected by recent pipeline shutdowns.

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