UK Competition Watchdog Investigates McCormick Acquisition of Unilever Foods
Overview of the McCormick-Unilever Foods Acquisition Investigation
Background of the Acquisition
Sept 16 (Reuters) - Britain's competition regulator on Wednesday said it has launched an investigation into McCormick & Company's planned acquisition of the majority of Unilever's foods business to assess whether the deal could reduce competition in UK markets.
Potential Impact on UK Markets
Concerns Over Reduced Competition
Reporting and Editorial Information
(Reporting by Atharva Singh and Ankita Bora in Bengaluru; Editing by Sonia Cheema)