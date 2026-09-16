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McCormick and Unilever food deal faces UK competition scrutiny - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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McCormick and Unilever food deal faces UK competition scrutiny

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 16, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: September 16, 2026

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UK Competition Watchdog Investigates McCormick Acquisition of Unilever Foods

Overview of the McCormick-Unilever Foods Acquisition Investigation

Background of the Acquisition

Sept 16 (Reuters) - Britain's competition regulator on Wednesday said it has launched an investigation into McCormick & Company's planned acquisition of the majority of Unilever's foods business to assess whether the deal could reduce competition in UK markets.

Potential Impact on UK Markets

Concerns Over Reduced Competition

Reporting and Editorial Information

(Reporting by Atharva Singh and Ankita Bora in Bengaluru; Editing by Sonia Cheema)

Key Takeaways

  • The CMA opened a merger inquiry on July 21 2026 and invited comments until August 5 to gather stakeholder views on competition implications (gov.uk)
  • Unilever and McCormick had announced the combination deal in March 2026, to be structured via a reverse Morris trust—providing Unilever shareholders majority stake and targeted mid‑2027 closing, pending regulatory approvals (unilever.com)
  • The deal excludes certain Unilever food operations (India, Nepal, Portugal), and values the unit at roughly €28‑31 billion, with a mix of cash (~US$15.7 billion) and McCormick equity (unilever.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is the UK's competition regulator investigating the McCormick and Unilever deal?
The regulator is assessing if McCormick's acquisition of Unilever's food business may reduce competition in UK markets.
Which companies are involved in the food business acquisition being scrutinized?
The companies involved are McCormick & Company and Unilever's foods business.
What aspect of the market is the UK authority concerned about?
The authority is concerned whether the acquisition could reduce competition within UK food markets.
Who reported on the McCormick and Unilever food business deal?
The reporting was done by Atharva Singh and Ankita Bora, with editing by Sonia Cheema.

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