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English regions should be funded by local taxes, not grants, think tank says - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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English regions should be funded by local taxes, not grants, think tank says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 16, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: September 16, 2026

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Finance UK Policy Regional Development

Think Tank Urges Local Tax Funding for English Regions Over Grants

Fiscal Devolution and Regional Funding Proposals

By Andy Bruce

MANCHESTER, England, Sept 16 (Reuters) - England's mayors should be funded from taxes raised in their own regions rather than government grants, with safeguards so poorer areas do not lose out, a think tank said on Wednesday as ministers ready plans to shift power from London.

Prime Minister's Drive for Devolution

Fiscal devolution is the centrepiece of Prime Minister Andy Burnham's drive to reduce London's economic and political dominance in one of the world's most centralised and most unequal developed democracies.

Think Tank Recommendations

Tax Retention for Elected Mayors

Centre for Cities, a think tank, said elected mayors should be able to keep around 7% of locally generated income tax receipts and 2% of their regions' corporation tax revenues.

The proposal would replace almost £5 billion ($6.74 billion) of existing funding that mayors receive from Britain's finance ministry in grants, making it cost-neutral.

Safeguards for Poorer Regions

To stop richer regions pulling away, the think tank proposed a system, modelled on Switzerland, guaranteeing every area a minimum funding floor, funded by a tariff on those with the largest tax bases.

International Comparisons

Only about 6% of tax in Britain is raised below the national level, compared with 20% in France and roughly half in Germany and the United States, according to data from the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development.

Expert Opinions and Government Response

"This government has rightly placed fiscal devolution at the centre of its plans to rewire the state," said Andrew Carter, chief executive of Centre for Cities. "It is now critical that it does not miss the opportunity to do so in a way that maximises the potential for economic growth."

Carter welcomed a proposal by Burnham to allow regions to retain a share of their income tax haul but he saw a risk that the government would refrain from also using the "vital lever" of corporation tax due to its perceived complexity.

Corporation Tax and Redistribution Mechanisms

Centre for Cities said mayors should be able to keep their share of corporation tax revenues without being subject to the Swiss-style mechanism used to redistribute income tax.

This would push mayors to encourage local business and allow them to invest in high-productivity sectors, the report said.

Future Outlook and Context

The government is likely to outline more of its fiscal devolution plans in the coming weeks ahead of finance minister John Healey's budget on October 28.

Unlike English regions, Wales and Scotland already have devolved parliaments and partial tax-raising powers.

($1 = 0.7416 pounds)

(Reporting by Andy BruceEditing by William Schomberg and Sarah Young)

Key Takeaways

  • Centre for Cities proposes funding metro mayors through 7% of locally raised income tax and 2% of corporation tax to replace central grants, keeping it revenue-neutral.
  • To prevent widening regional inequality, they recommend a Swiss‑style equalisation mechanism: tariffs on richer regions to top up poorer ones.
  • Fiscal devolution remains limited in England—only ~5–6% of tax is raised sub‑nationally, far lower than in France, Germany or the U.S.—highlighting the potential growth impact.

Frequently Asked Questions

What does the think tank Centre for Cities propose for English regions?
Centre for Cities proposes that English regions should be funded by retaining a share of local income and corporation taxes instead of relying on government grants.
How would the proposed funding system avoid disadvantaging poorer regions?
A Swiss-style mechanism would guarantee every area a minimum level of funding, financed by a tariff on regions with higher tax bases.
Which taxes are suggested to fund English mayors under the proposal?
Mayors would keep around 7% of locally generated income tax receipts and 2% of their regions' corporation tax revenues.
Why is fiscal devolution being prioritized by the UK government?
It aims to reduce London's dominance and encourage economic growth across all English regions.
How do England's devolved powers compare to Wales and Scotland?
Unlike English regions, Wales and Scotland already have devolved parliaments and partial tax-raising powers.

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