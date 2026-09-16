Swiss Voters Expected to Reject Stricter Neutrality Rules in Key Referendum

Swiss Referendum on Neutrality: Polls and Public Opinion

Overview of the Referendum and Poll Results

ZURICH, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Voters looked set to reject constitutional changes that would bar Switzerland from cooperating with NATO or imposing sanctions on other countries, two polls showed before a referendum on the issue later this month.

Around 68% were set to reject the adoption of a stricter definition of the country's official neutrality, proposed in a plebiscite launched by the right-wing Swiss People's Party (SVP), according to a survey by 20 Minuten and Tamedia.

Only 31% were in favour of the proposals set out in the "Preservation of Swiss Neutrality" vote, that poll that was published on Wednesday said.

A separate poll conducted by GFS Bern for broadcaster SRG showed 63% against the proposal with 34% in favour.

Trends in Public Sentiment

Both polls showed rising opposition to the proposal, which have been rejected by the Swiss government but which will be put to the public in a referendum on September 27 under the Swiss tradition of direct democracy.

"The current figures point very clearly towards a rejection," and support was waning even among SVP voters, Corina Schena from GFS Bern said.

Background and Arguments

History of Swiss Neutrality

Swiss neutrality, internationally recognised since 1815 and part of the country's constitution since 1848, kept Switzerland out of both world wars.

Arguments from Supporters

Christoph Blocher, a veteran politician and backer of the SVP, told Reuters last month that Switzerland's neutral status was under threat after Bern imposed sanctions on Russia over its 2022 invasion of Ukraine.

Supporters of the change said tightening the definition of neutrality in the Swiss constitution would prevent the government from watering it down, and help Switzerland act as a credible mediator in conflicts, according to the Tamedia study.

Potential Benefits Cited by Proponents

But opponents said the initiative would severely restrict Switzerland’s ability to respond to foreign policy challenges and would weaken the country's defence.

Arguments from Opponents

Nearly a quarter of those surveyed in the Tamedia poll also said that refraining from imposing sanctions in cases of violations of international law would be seen as taking sides with aggressor states and would damage Switzerland’s reputation around the world.

Comparison with Previous Polls

Two polls published last month by Tamedia and SRG had also showed a clear rejection but at a lower level with 62% and 54% of those surveyed against.

(Reporting by John Revill; Editing by Andrew Heavens)