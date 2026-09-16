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ECB's wage tracker points to modest uptick in negotiated pay growth - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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ECB's wage tracker points to modest uptick in negotiated pay growth

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 16, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: September 16, 2026

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ECB’s Wage Tracker Points to Modest Uptick in Eurozone Pay Growth for 2027

ECB Wage Tracker Insights and Implications

Recent Trends in Negotiated Pay Growth

FRANKFURT, Sept 16 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank's updated wage tracker is pointing to a modest uptick in negotiated pay growth in the first half of 2027 after broadly steady increases for the rest of this year, ECB data showed on Wednesday.

Forecasts for 2024 and Early 2025

The ECB's headline indicator suggests negotiated wage growth of 2.6% to 2.7% through the end of the first quarter of next year, then a pick up to 2.8%, the bank said.

ECB’s Perspective on Wage Growth and Inflation

The ECB is keenly watching wage developments to see if the recent inflation surge is fuelling undue pay demands, but it has long argued that figures around 3% are consistent with its own 2% inflation target.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

Key Takeaways

  • ECB’s updated wage tracker shows negotiated wage growth holding at roughly 2.6–2.7% through Q1 2027, rising modestly to 2.8% thereafter, reflecting stable yet slightly elevated pay pressures.
  • This moderation comes after stronger growth in 2025—above 3%—and signals a return to more sustainable wage dynamics consistent with the ECB’s 2% inflation target framework (ecb.europa.eu).
  • One‑off payments, such as bonuses or inflation compensation, are smoothed over time in the headline tracker, helping assess structural wage trends more accurately (data.ecb.europa.eu).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What does the ECB wage tracker indicate for pay growth in 2027?
The ECB's wage tracker points to a modest uptick in negotiated pay growth to 2.8% in the first half of 2027.
How has wage growth trended for the rest of this year?
ECB data shows broadly steady increases in negotiated wage growth for the rest of the year.
What wage growth rate aligns with the ECB's inflation target?
The ECB considers wage growth figures around 3% as consistent with its 2% inflation target.
Why is the ECB monitoring wage developments closely?
The ECB watches wage developments to assess if inflation is leading to undue pay demands.

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