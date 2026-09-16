ECB’s Wage Tracker Points to Modest Uptick in Eurozone Pay Growth for 2027
ECB Wage Tracker Insights and Implications
Recent Trends in Negotiated Pay Growth
FRANKFURT, Sept 16 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank's updated wage tracker is pointing to a modest uptick in negotiated pay growth in the first half of 2027 after broadly steady increases for the rest of this year, ECB data showed on Wednesday.
Forecasts for 2024 and Early 2025
The ECB's headline indicator suggests negotiated wage growth of 2.6% to 2.7% through the end of the first quarter of next year, then a pick up to 2.8%, the bank said.
ECB’s Perspective on Wage Growth and Inflation
The ECB is keenly watching wage developments to see if the recent inflation surge is fuelling undue pay demands, but it has long argued that figures around 3% are consistent with its own 2% inflation target.
Reporting and Editorial Credits
(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Hugh Lawson)