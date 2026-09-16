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Entain to cut 20% of customer care roles as concerns over higher taxes loom - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Entain to cut 20% of customer care roles as concerns over higher taxes loom

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 16, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 16, 2026

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Entain to Slash 20% of Customer Care Roles as UK Gambling Taxes Rise

Entain's Response to Rising UK Gambling Taxes

Background and Announcement

Sept 16 (Reuters) - Ladbrokes owner Entain on Wednesday said it could cut about 20% of its customer care roles and made public a letter it sent to British Prime Minister Andy Burnham voicing concerns over the impact of any further hikes in gambling taxes.

Key Details from Entain's Letter and Job Cuts

Here are some details from the letter and its decision to cut jobs: 

Impact of Recent Tax Increases

• Last November, former finance minister Rachel Reeves raised gaming duties to 40% and online sports betting levies to 25%, leaving gambling firms reeling from higher costs and lower profits.

Job Reductions at Entain

• Entain said on Wednesday efforts to address the impact of increased gambling taxes would lead to about 400 out of 2,000 customer care roles being cut.

Potential Future Tax Hikes

• Ahead of Burnham's maiden budget in October, the gambling industry could face another slew of taxes on slot machines, according to media reports.

Entain's Plea to the Prime Minister

• In a letter, dated September 11, shared with Reuters on Wednesday, Entain chief Stella David urged Burnham to consider the impact that a substantial increase in Machine Games Duty (MGD) would have on thousands of people working in betting shops and on communities across Britain.

Concerns Over Machine Games Duty

• "A further doubling of Machine Games Duty would therefore add another significant cost to businesses already struggling to absorb major tax increases, stacking the odds against labour-intensive high-street operators," David said in the letter.

Recent Company Performance

• The firm beat interim profit expectations when it reported last month, backed by cost cuts and the soccer world cup rush.

(Reporting by Prerna Bedi in Bengaluru; Editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee)

Key Takeaways

  • Entain blames last November’s hikes (remote gaming duty to 40%, online sports betting levy to 25%) for heightened costs that justify slashing 400 customer support jobs (≈20%) out of ~2,000 roles.
  • The company has written (on Sept 11) to Prime Minister Andy Burnham urging caution around further tax increases—particularly a possible doubling of Machine Games Duty—arguing this would disproportionately impact labour‑intensive high‑street operators and communities.
  • Despite tax headwinds, Entain exceeded interim profit expectations in H1 2026, aided by cost cuts and strong customer engagement during the World Cup, though increased gambling taxes weighed on profitability.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Entain cutting 20% of its customer care roles?
Entain is cutting around 20% of its customer care roles to mitigate the impact of increased UK gambling taxes and manage higher costs.
How many jobs will be affected by Entain's decision?
Approximately 400 out of 2,000 customer care positions at Entain will be cut.
What tax changes have impacted the gambling industry in the UK?
Recent changes include raising gaming duties to 40% and online sports betting levies to 25%.
What concerns did Entain raise in their letter to the Prime Minister?
Entain warned that further increases in Machine Games Duty could negatively affect employment and high-street betting operators.
What recent financial performance did Entain report?
Entain surpassed interim profit expectations last month due to cost cuts and increased betting during the soccer world cup.

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