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Finance

Portugal's regulator raises power tariffs 2.7%, blames US-Iran conflict

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 16, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 16, 2026

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Finance Energy Europe Portugal Markets

Portugal to Increase Electricity Tariffs by 2.7% Amid Global Market Turmoil

Portugal's Electricity Tariff Hike: Key Details and Market Impact

Background of the Tariff Increase

LISBON, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Portugal's electricity market regulator ERSE said it will raise regulated tariffs by 2.7% for 779,000 households and small businesses from October 1, after a surge in natural gas prices linked to the Iran-U.S. conflict pushed wholesale power costs above forecasts.

• The increase comes after ERSE raised regulated electricity tariffs by 1% on January 1, expecting them to remain in force throughout 2026.

Portugal's Energy Mix and Market Exposure

Renewable Energy in Portugal

• Despite ranking among Europe's most renewable-powered electricity systems, with hydro, wind and solar sources meeting around 70% of demand, Portugal remains exposed to swings in natural gas prices because gas-fired plants often help set wholesale prices on the Iberian wholesale electricity market (MIBEL).

Role of Natural Gas and Wholesale Prices

• ERSE said in a statement late Tuesday that, when it initially set tariffs for 2026, it "had been difficult to foresee the magnitude" of this year's surge in spot prices on MIBEL, shared by Portugal and Spain.

• It said the surge was largely due to the effects of the U.S.-Iran war, which boosted natural gas prices and, consequently, wholesale electricity prices.

• Spot power prices on MIBEL have more than doubled from a year ago, averaging €147.64 per megawatt hour so far in September versus €64/MWh in September 2025, according to data from market operator OMIE.

Impact on Consumers and Market Dynamics

Households and Small Businesses Affected

• The 779,000 Portuguese households and small businesses on regulated tariffs represent only 4.6% of total electricity consumption in the country.

Influence on the Liberalised Market

• However, because they can switch between regulated and market-price contracts, utilities take ERSE's rates into account when setting prices for their 5.7 million customers in the liberalised market.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Sergio Goncalves. Editing by Mark Potter)

Key Takeaways

  • ERSE raised tariffs by 2.7% for ~779,000 households and small businesses from October 1, due to unexpected spot price surges tied to the U.S.–Iran war
  • Portugal’s wholesale electricity system remains sensitive to natural‑gas price swings despite 70% renewables, because gas‑fired plants set MIBEL prices
  • Spot power prices on Portugal–Spain’s MIBEL have more than doubled year‑on‑year — early‑September average ~€148/MWh vs ~€64/MWh in September 2025

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Portugal increasing its electricity tariffs?
Portugal's ERSE is raising electricity tariffs by 2.7% due to a surge in natural gas prices linked to the U.S.-Iran conflict, which caused wholesale power costs to rise.
How many customers are affected by the tariff increase?
The new tariffs will impact 779,000 Portuguese households and small businesses, which represent about 4.6% of total electricity consumption.
When will the new electricity tariffs take effect?
The increased regulated electricity tariffs will apply from October 1.
How does Portugal's energy mix affect electricity prices?
Despite Portugal’s renewable-heavy energy mix, gas-fired plants help set wholesale electricity prices, making the country vulnerable to global gas price swings.
What is the impact of MIBEL spot prices on tariffs?
A sharp rise in MIBEL spot power prices, influenced by higher natural gas costs, prompted ERSE’s decision to raise regulated tariffs.

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