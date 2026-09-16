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WH Smith expects annual profit at lower end of forecast - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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WH Smith expects annual profit at lower end of forecast

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 16, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 16, 2026

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WH Smith Expects Annual Profit at the Lower End of Forecast Guidance

WH Smith's Financial Performance and Strategic Response

Profit Outlook Impacted by External Factors

Sept 16 (Reuters) - British retailer WH Smith said on Wednesday it expects annual profit at the lower end of its earlier forecast range, as margins were squeezed by inflation turbo-charged by the Iran war and higher promotional activity. 

Turnaround Efforts and Store Closures

North American Operations Under Review

The company is reviewing its North American operations and shutting underperforming stores in a turnaround effort after cutting its profit forecast twice in two months and raising capital earlier this year as the war hit travel and passenger spending.

Profit Forecast and Sales Performance

Headline Pre-Tax Profit Expectations

WH Smith, which sells everything from books to travel accessories and confectionery, expects headline pre-tax profit of about £75 million ($101 million) for the year ended August 31, compared with its earlier view of between £75 million and £90 million.

Regional Sales Trends

North America

Its like-for-like sales in North America fell 3% in the fourth quarter, reflecting lower passenger volumes and softer demand, while sales in the UK grew 4%.

United Kingdom

($1 = 0.7418 pounds)

(Reporting by Ankita Bora in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

Key Takeaways

  • Profit forecast trimmed to lower bound (£75 million) due to inflation and increased promotions, amid the Iran war’s impact on travel spending (moodiedavittreport.com)
  • Ongoing restructuring includes reviewing North America operations, closing underperforming stores and taking up to £150 million in impairment charges (theguardian.com)
  • Financial resilience bolstered by equity raise (~£100 million, c.20 % of share capital) to support turnaround amid travel‑retail challenges (theguardian.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How much pre-tax profit does WH Smith expect for the year ended August 31?
WH Smith expects headline pre-tax profit of about £75 million ($101 million) for the year ended August 31.
What steps is WH Smith taking to improve performance?
The company is reviewing its North American operations and shutting underperforming stores in a turnaround effort.
How did WH Smith's sales perform in North America and the UK in the fourth quarter?
Like-for-like sales in North America fell 3%, while sales in the UK grew 4% in the fourth quarter.

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