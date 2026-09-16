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EU's von der Leyen to invite frontier labs for talks on tackling AI risks - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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EU's von der Leyen to invite frontier labs for talks on tackling AI risks

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 16, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 16, 2026

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Finance Banking AI Regulation

EU Invites Major AI Labs to Address Risks Amid New Artificial Intelligence Regulations

By Foo Yun Chee and Inti Landauro

European Commission's Response to AI Risks

BRUSSELS, Sept 16 (Reuters) - European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Wednesday that she will invite the main frontier AI labs to discuss efforts to tackle the risks posed by artificial intelligence.

Growing Concerns Over Artificial Intelligence

Von der Leyen's comments in her annual speech to the European Parliament in Strasbourg came amid growing worries about the potential danger posed by artificial intelligence.

Industry Warnings and Resignations

The dangers were underscored by Anthropic researcher Jacob Coxon who resigned and accused both the company and OpenAI of ⁠racing toward self-improving superintelligence without acting responsibly. He had previously worked at OpenAI.

Invitation to Frontier AI Labs

"I will invite the main frontier labs for a discussion on how we can support ongoing industry efforts to pace the frontier," Von der Leyen told EU lawmakers.

Leading AI Labs and Calls for Caution

Anthropic and OpenAI are the leading frontier labs which build the most advanced, powerful and cutting-edge AI models in the world. Some researchers want AI to slow down.

EU's Landmark AI Regulations

Von der Leyen said landmark EU rules governing the use of AI adopted recently puts Europe in the position to shape global efforts to tackle the risks.

Proposed Social Media Ban for Minors

She is also proposing a social media ban for under-15s, saying that platforms have to prove that they are safe for children. She will announce details on Thursday.  

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee and Inti Landauro; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)

Key Takeaways

  • Von der Leyen plans direct engagement with frontier AI labs to jointly address AI risks, signalling regulatory collaboration.
  • Concerns mounted after researcher Jacob Coxon resigned, warning of a dangerous race toward self‑improving superintelligence.
  • Europe's newly adopted AI Act gives it regulatory leverage to shape global AI governance and push for ‘pacing’ of development.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is the EU inviting major AI labs for discussions?
The EU, led by Ursula von der Leyen, is inviting leading AI labs to discuss industry efforts aimed at tackling risks posed by advanced artificial intelligence.
Which companies are considered frontier AI labs by the EU?
Anthropic and OpenAI are highlighted as the most advanced and influential frontier AI labs by the EU.
What new regulations has the EU adopted regarding AI?
The EU recently passed landmark rules governing the use of artificial intelligence, positioning Europe to shape global safety standards.
What other digital safety initiatives did von der Leyen propose?
Ursula von der Leyen also proposed a social media ban for under-15s, requiring platforms to prove they are safe for children.

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