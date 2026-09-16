GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
EU head to call for European solidarity on top challenges, closer Canada ties - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

EU head to call for European solidarity on top challenges, closer Canada ties

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 16, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: September 16, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking Markets

EU President Calls for Unity on Climate, AI, Competition and Canada Relations

European Commission President's Annual Address: Key Priorities and Challenges

By Jan Strupczewski and Yves Herman

BRUSSELS, Sept 16 (Reuters) - The head of the European Commission will call on Wednesday for European Union solidarity in tackling climate change, artificial intelligence and competition from China, arguing no single EU country can handle these challenges on its own.

Setting the Agenda for the Year Ahead

In her annual speech to the European Parliament in Strasbourg, Commission President Ursula von der Leyen will set out priorities for the 27-nation EU for the year ahead.

Maintaining European Independence

Von der Leyen, now in her second five-year term at the helm of the EU executive arm, will stress the need to maintain European independence in various sectors, including energy, raw materials and clean technologies, officials said.

Strengthening Partnerships Beyond the EU

To achieve that, EU countries will not only need to work together, but also have strong partners like Canada, whose Prime Minister Mark Carney will be in Strasbourg and deliver his own address to the EU assembly on Thursday.

Canada-EU Relations and Shared Values

Von der Leyen is likely to say that while Canada cannot become a member of the European Union, the EU wants to bring it as close as possible to the bloc because it shares Europe's values and could help the EU become less dependent on China for raw materials and their processing, officials said.

Addressing Competition and Trade with China

She is likely to note that she was in favour of negotiations with China on how to bring down the unsustainable €1-billion-a-day EU trade deficit, but that these talks had to bring results soon, or the EU would have to resort to other steps to protect its economy.

Responding to Climate Change and Technological Shifts

Climate Change: Mitigation and Adaptation

Officials said she was expected to point out that the EU is already experiencing the effects of climate change like no other continent. The bloc will need to stay its ambitious course on mitigating climate change but step up efforts to adapt to it, drawing on experiences from the last three months when the continent was hit by unprecedented heat waves and wildfires.

Artificial Intelligence: Risks and Opportunities

She is likely to say EU leaders will have to do more to address citizens' concerns that artificial intelligence is a threat to jobs and cybersecurity and make sure Europe's economy benefits from AI.

Migration and Border Security

Von der Leyen is also to talk about migration to the EU and the need to learn from crises like the events in Ceuta at the end of July, possibly through increasing the role of the EU border agency Frontex, officials said.

(€1 = $1.15) 

(Reporting by Jan Strupczewski; editing by David Gaffen)

Key Takeaways

  • Von der Leyen stressed no single EU member alone can tackle climate change, AI risks, energy and raw materials dependence on China, and called for unified EU action. (apnews.com)
  • She highlighted Canada as a key partner sharing European values, pushing for an 'associate membership'–style status to reduce dependency on China, with PM Mark Carney addressing the European Parliament next day. (pm.gc.ca)
  • The move builds on recent EU-Canada Strategic and Security Partnerships, including Canada joining the EU’s SAFE defence initiative and deepening ties in AI, climate, critical minerals and defence. (pm.gc.ca)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What are the main challenges the EU faces according to Ursula von der Leyen?
The main challenges include climate change, artificial intelligence, and competition from China.
How does the EU plan to address dependency on China?
By negotiating to reduce the €1-billion-a-day trade deficit and seeking closer partnerships, such as with Canada.
Why is Canada important to the EU's future strategy?
Canada shares European values and could help reduce the EU's dependency on China for raw materials.
What EU priorities will be highlighted for the upcoming year?
Maintaining European independence in energy, raw materials, and clean technology, and building resilient partnerships.
What concerns does the EU have about artificial intelligence?
The EU is concerned about AI's potential impact on jobs and cybersecurity, and aims to ensure economic benefits from AI.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Poll shows rising trust in global institutions, less comfort with US as global leader

Poll shows rising trust in global institutions, less comfort with US as global leader

Image for Asian markets brittle ahead of Fed decision, oil slips

Asian markets brittle ahead of Fed decision, oil slips

Image for Meta's Zuckerberg says AI labs have enough incentive to build safely

Meta's Zuckerberg says AI labs have enough incentive to build safely

Image for Saudi coalition says Houthi drone destroyed near Mecca

Saudi coalition says Houthi drone destroyed near Mecca

Image for Dollar girded by bets on a US hiking cycle

Dollar girded by bets on a US hiking cycle

Image for Oil falls as US crude inventories rise despite Saudi supply concerns

Oil falls as US crude inventories rise despite Saudi supply concerns

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for Nissan to build new hybrid SUV model for Europe at its UK plant
Nissan to build new hybrid SUV model for Europe at its UK plant
Image for UK workers spend nearly £1 billion of their own money on AI for work, Deloitte finds
UK workers spend nearly £1 billion of their own money on AI for work, Deloitte finds
Image for Heathrow expansion incompatible with UK climate goals unless airlines do more, advisers say
Heathrow expansion incompatible with UK climate goals unless airlines do more, advisers say
Image for UK food price inflation could hit nearly 7% in 2027, says industry researcher
UK food price inflation could hit nearly 7% in 2027, says industry researcher
Image for Toyota revamp hints of wider industry shake-up in China
Toyota revamp hints of wider industry shake-up in China
Image for Ukraine's Zelenskiy says new anti-drone weapon being tested
Ukraine's Zelenskiy says new anti-drone weapon being tested
Image for Trading Day: No hiding place
Trading Day: No hiding place
Image for Ukraine's Zelenskiy says Russian drones attacked Moldova twice while he was in transit
Ukraine's Zelenskiy says Russian drones attacked Moldova twice while he was in transit
Image for Government bond yields rise, oil gains again as stocks dip
Government bond yields rise, oil gains again as stocks dip
Image for World Bank's IDA prices $3 billion bond, first after SEC waiver
World Bank's IDA prices $3 billion bond, first after SEC waiver
Image for Spanish data watchdog publicises first AI agent-linked data breach report
Spanish data watchdog publicises first AI agent-linked data breach report
Image for Germany, US sign agreement to deepen defense cooperation between industries
Germany, US sign agreement to deepen defense cooperation between industries
View All Finance Posts