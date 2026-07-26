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Berlin Pride attack prompts grief and solidarity with LGBTQ community - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Berlin Pride attack prompts grief and solidarity with LGBTQ community

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 26, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: July 26, 2026

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Grief and Solidarity Emerge After Tragic Berlin Pride Attack on LGBTQ Parade

Community Response and Historical Context

By Miranda Murray

The Attack and Immediate Aftermath

BERLIN, July 26 (Reuters) - Members of Berlin's LGBTQ community and others voiced grief, anger and solidarity on Sunday after a vehicle rammed into crowds at the city's annual Christopher Street Day Pride celebrations, killing one person and injuring more than a dozen.

Organisers of the parade cancelled several related events after Saturday night's attack, including a breakfast market at a popular food hall and a post-parade clean-up.

Community Vigils and Acts of Solidarity

Instead, the D-Dur Dykes pop choir said it was planning a community vigil at 2 p.m. (1200 GMT) in Pariser Platz, the square surrounding the Brandenburg Gate, just a few hundred metres from where the attack took place. Queer Bikes Berlin, a motorbike group, also planned a Pride ride on Sunday.

Alfonso Pantisano, the Berlin state government's LGBTQ affairs commissioner, said he was at Brandenburg Gate when everything changed in a matter of moments.

"To you, my dear community: I know that many of you are afraid right now. I won't sugarcoat it - I am, too. But you are not alone in this fear, in your grief, and in your anger," Pantisano wrote on Instagram.

Berlin's Legacy as an LGBTQ Hub

Christopher Street Day Parade

BERLIN HAS LONG HISTORY AS LGBTQ HUB

Up to 1 million people participate in Berlin's CSD parade each year, according to city authorities.

The march through Berlin's green heart, the Tiergarten park, brings together groups and supporters campaigning for the rights and inclusion of gay, lesbian, bisexual, transgender and intersex people.

Origins and Significance

The event - first held in 1979 - takes its name from Christopher Street in New York's Greenwich Village, commemorating the 1969 Stonewall uprising against police raids and harassment.

Historical Struggles and Resilience

Berlin has long occupied a central place in the history of gay rights and culture, starting in the late 19th century, when sexologist Magnus Hirschfeld founded what is regarded as the world's first gay rights organisation in 1897.

The city became an international hub of gay and lesbian life during the liberal Weimar era, but the flourishing cultural scene that emerged was largely destroyed under Nazi rule.

Despite continued discrimination after World War Two and during Germany's division, gay communities gradually re-emerged in Berlin through bars, social organisations and political activism.

Messages of Hope and Unity

"I hope that many people realise how important it is that we stay strongly together, now more than ever," German rapper Ikkimel, who was part of the stage show for the first day of CSD, wrote on Instagram.

"Please please please stay strong. I will always stand up for us."

(Writing by Miranda Murray;Editing by Helen Popper)

Key Takeaways

  • The attack occurred around 10 p.m. on 25 July 2026 when a white van drove into people in Tiergarten near Brandenburg Gate, killing one and injuring up to 16 others. (investing.com)
  • Key events following the incident—like a breakfast market and cleanup—were cancelled; solidarity actions like a vigil by D‑Dur Dykes and a Pride ride by Queer Bikes Berlin were organized instead. (apnews.com)
  • Berlin’s Christopher Street Day draws up to one million participants annually and has deep historical roots in LGBTQ advocacy—from its 1979 origins to Magnus Hirschfeld’s founding of the world’s first homosexual rights organization in Berlin in 1897. (berlin.de)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened at the Berlin Pride celebrations?
A vehicle rammed into crowds during Berlin's Christopher Street Day Pride, killing one person and injuring more than a dozen.
How did the LGBTQ community respond to the attack?
Members voiced grief, anger, and solidarity, organizing a vigil and a Pride ride to support each other after the incident.
What events were canceled following the Pride attack?
Organizers canceled a breakfast market and a post-parade clean-up after the attack.
What is the significance of Berlin's Christopher Street Day parade?
It's an annual parade advocating for LGBTQ rights and commemorates the Stonewall uprising against police harassment.
Why is Berlin important to LGBTQ history?
Berlin has been a central hub for gay rights since the late 19th century, with a vibrant LGBTQ scene and activism despite historical challenges.

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