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Israeli strike kills a top Hamas security official in Gaza, medics and police say

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 26, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 26, 2026

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Israeli Airstrike Kills Senior Hamas Security Official and Associate in Gaza

Details and Impact of the Airstrike in Central Gaza

Incident Overview

CAIRO, July 26 (Reuters) - An Israeli airstrike on Sunday killed a senior officer of the Hamas-run Palestinian internal security service in the Gaza Strip and an associate as they travelled in a vehicle through Deir Al-Balah in central Gaza, medics and police officials said.

Victims Identified

The strike killed Colonel Wael El-Ledawi, head of the service in central Gaza, and Major Ramez Abu Zraiq, medics and the Hamas-run interior ministry said.

Israeli Military Statement

The Israeli military said it had carried out a strike against a Hamas militant, without further details.

Background and Ongoing Conflict

Targeting of Hamas Police Force

Israel has killed dozens of members of the Hamas-led police force, including senior officials, in the past months, accusing many of them of being members of the Hamas armed wing who posed imminent threats to Israel and its forces inside Gaza.

Hamas Response

Hamas says Israeli attacks on the police force and its headquarters are intended to sow chaos and anarchy in the enclave and violate the U.S.-brokered October ceasefire between Israel and Hamas.

Casualties and Ceasefire Violations

The latest deaths add to a toll of more than 1,190 Palestinians, mostly civilians, killed by Israeli attacks since the ceasefire took effect, according to Gaza health officials.

Hamas does not usually disclose its losses.

The truce halted full-scale fighting but has not ended near-daily Israeli strikes. Four Israeli soldiers have been killed by militants in Gaza over the same period.

Current Situation in Gaza

Israeli Control and Humanitarian Conditions

Israel effectively controls an estimated 64% of the tiny coastal Strip, bombarded to ruins by Israel's two-year military assault that followed the 2023 Hamas attack on southern Israel.

Nearly all of Gaza's 2 million people now live on a sliver of land on the coast, mainly in makeshift tents or damaged buildings and facing dire conditions, under Hamas control.

(Reporting by Nidal al-Mughrabi; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

Key Takeaways

  • Israel targeted and killed the head of Hamas’s internal security in central Gaza, signaling continued pressure on Hamas governance structures.
  • Palestinian authorities report over 1,000 deaths in Gaza since the October 2025 ceasefire, underscoring persistent violence despite the truce (un.org).
  • Israel controls roughly 64% of Gaza, which remains devastated and densely populated, with most residents displaced into coastal areas (investing.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who was killed in the recent Israeli airstrike in Gaza?
Colonel Wael El-Ledawi, head of Hamas-run internal security in central Gaza, and Major Ramez Abu Zraiq were killed.
What is the Israeli military's reason for targeting Hamas police officials?
Israel accuses many Hamas police members of being militants posing imminent threats to Israel and its forces.
How many Palestinians have been killed since the October ceasefire?
More than 1,190 Palestinians, mostly civilians, have been killed by Israeli attacks, according to Gaza health officials.
What is the current living situation for people in Gaza?
Nearly all of Gaza's 2 million residents live in makeshift tents or damaged buildings in dire conditions.
Has the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas ended all fighting?
No, while full-scale fighting halted, near-daily Israeli strikes on Gaza still continue.

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