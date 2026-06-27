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Vespa riders take to roads in Rome to mark 80th birthday - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Vespa riders take to roads in Rome to mark 80th birthday

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on June 27, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: June 27, 2026

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Vespa Marks Its 80th Birthday with Grand Celebrations and Parades in Rome

Celebrating Eight Decades of Vespa: Events, History, and Global Impact

Vespa's 80th Anniversary Festivities in Rome

ROME, June 27 (Reuters) - The Vespa, the wasp-waisted scooter that put postwar Italians on wheels and went on to carry Gregory Peck and Audrey Hepburn through the streets of Rome, is returning to the capital this week to celebrate its 80th birthday.

Vespa Roma 2026: Four Days of Iconic Celebrations

From June 25 to 28, Rome is hosting "Vespa Roma 2026 – 80 Years of an Icon", a four-day gathering centred on the city's Foro Italico and the Stadio dei Marmi, which has been turned into a Vespa Village of exhibitions, races, parades and club events.

The Birth and Rise of an Italian Icon

Origins and Postwar Significance

Launched in 1946 by Piaggio, the Vespa became a symbol of Italy's rebirth after World War Two: cheap enough for a battered country, stylish enough to seduce the world, and practical enough to weave through the alleys of Naples, Milan and Rome.

Vespa in Popular Culture

Film, Advertising, and Global Recognition

It has since become one of Italy's most recognisable design exports, appearing in films such as "Roman Holiday" with Peck and Hepburn, advertisements and holiday brochures.

Vespa's Enduring Legacy and Worldwide Reach

Production, Sales, and International Presence

Vespa has been in continuous production for 80 years, undergoing around 160 restyling updates and selling nearly 20 million units worldwide, including just over two million in the past decade.

Today, the scooter is sold in approximately 100 countries, mainly across Europe and Southeast Asia, and is manufactured in three production plants in Italy, Vietnam, and India.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Crispian Balmer and Giulio PiovaccariEditing by Keith Weir)

Key Takeaways

  • More than 10,000 Vespas swept through Rome’s historic streets—such as the Colosseum and Forum—on June 27 to mark the 80th anniversary of Vespa’s 1946 debut
  • The event at Foro Italico, including the Vespa Village and exhibitions, was officially opened by Rome’s mayor and features the limited Vespa Edizione Ottantesimo (1,946 units) and commemorative coin and stamp ceremonies
  • A special Assouline monograph and capsule collection celebrate Vespa’s heritage, and production remains global with nearly 20 million units sold over 80 years, manufactured in plants in Italy, Vietnam and India

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Vespa celebrating its 80th anniversary in Rome?
Rome is hosting 'Vespa Roma 2026 – 80 Years of an Icon' to mark the scooter's historic impact and legacy in Italy and worldwide.
What events are part of the Vespa 80th birthday celebrations?
The celebrations include exhibitions, races, parades, and club events centered at the Foro Italico and Stadio dei Marmi in Rome.
How many Vespa units have been sold worldwide?
Nearly 20 million Vespa scooters have been sold globally, with just over two million in the past decade.
Where are Vespas currently manufactured?
Vespa scooters are produced in Italy, Vietnam, and India.
When was the Vespa first launched and by whom?
The Vespa was launched in 1946 by Italian manufacturer Piaggio.

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