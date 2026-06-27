France Considers Action After Burkina Faso Ends Diplomatic Ties Over Security

Diplomatic Fallout and Security Concerns

France's Response to Burkina Faso's Decision

PARIS, June 27 (Reuters) - France said on Saturday it was considering taking reciprocal measures after Burkina Faso broke off diplomatic relations.

Background to Severed Ties

Burkina Faso said on Friday it had severed links with its former colonial ruler after years of worsening ties over security, sovereignty and alleged foreign interference.

Official Statements from France

"France regrets this hostile and unfounded decision, which illustrates the worrying drift of the Burkinabe authorities," the French foreign ministry said in a statement.

It urged French nationals in Burkina Faso "to exercise heightened vigilance".

Security Situation in Burkina Faso

The West African country has been battling an Islamist insurgency that has spread from Mali and killed thousands and displaced millions in the region over the past decade.

Accusations and Denials

Burkina Faso Communications Minister Gilbert Ouedraogo said the decision took effect on Friday and accused France of supporting "subversive networks" and "terrorists", charges that France has previously denied.

(Reporting by Makini Brice; Editing by Andrew Heavens)