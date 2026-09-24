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Vertical Aerospace hires Jefferies to review strategic options - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Vertical Aerospace hires Jefferies to review strategic options

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 24, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 24, 2026

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Vertical Aerospace Taps Jefferies to Explore Strategic and Financial Alternatives

Vertical Aerospace Seeks Support for Next Phase of eVTOL Aircraft Development

Sept 24 (Reuters) - British electric aviation company Vertical Aerospace said on Thursday it had hired Jefferies to review strategic alternatives, including potential strategic and financial partnerships, as it seeks support for the next phase of development of its eVTOL aircraft.

Industry Context: Electric Air-Taxi Developers Pursue Capital and Partnerships

The move comes as electric air-taxi developers seek fresh capital and strategic partners to help fund certification, scale up manufacturing and bring aircraft into commercial service.

CEO Statement on Financing and Growth

• "As our focus moves to certification, industrialisation and commercialisation, we feel that now is the right time to explore our options for financing the next phase of our growth," said CEO Stuart Simpson.

Recent Financing and Board Appointments

March Financing Package

• In March, Vertical secured a financing package of up to $850 million, including fresh equity and funding commitments from Mudrick Capital Management and Yorkville Advisors, to support flight testing, certification and initial production of its electric air taxi aircraft.

Leadership Changes

• Vertical has appointed former Airbus Commercial Aircraft division CEO Fabrice Bregier as board chair to help steer the company through its next phase of growth.

Ongoing Operations and Certification Efforts

• It said operations and certification efforts would continue during the review and that it remains on track to complete its Critical Design Review by the end of 2026, though there is no assurance the process will result in a transaction or strategic change.

(Reporting by Apratim Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Tasim Zahid)

Key Takeaways

  • Vertical Aerospace retained Jefferies LLC on September 24, 2026, to review strategic alternatives, including partnerships to finance certification, industrialisation and commercialisation (stocktitan.net)
  • In 2026, the company achieved significant operational progress—completing a piloted transition flight and conducting five consecutive days of public eVTOL demonstrations at Farnborough—while recently securing approximately $100 million in new financing (stocktitan.net)
  • Vertical remains on track to complete its Critical Design Review by year‑end 2026 and has appointed former Airbus Commercial Aircraft CEO Fabrice Brégier as board chair to guide its next phase (stocktitan.net)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Vertical Aerospace hire Jefferies?
Vertical Aerospace hired Jefferies to review strategic alternatives, including potential partnerships and financing for the next phase of eVTOL aircraft development.
What is the purpose of the strategic review by Vertical Aerospace?
The review aims to secure support for certification, manufacturing scale-up, and commercial launch of its electric air taxis.
How much recent funding has Vertical Aerospace secured?
In March, Vertical Aerospace secured a financing package of up to $850 million, including commitments from Mudrick Capital Management and Yorkville Advisors.
Who was appointed as board chair to steer Vertical Aerospace's growth?
Former Airbus Commercial Aircraft division CEO Fabrice Bregier was appointed as the board chair.
Will certification efforts continue during the strategic review?
Yes, Vertical Aerospace confirmed that operations and certification efforts will continue throughout the strategic review process.

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