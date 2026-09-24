GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Leonardo, Fincantieri JV wins €3.7 billion deal for two Italian Navy warships - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Leonardo, Fincantieri JV wins €3.7 billion deal for two Italian Navy warships

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 24, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: September 24, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Defense Contracts News Markets

Leonardo and Fincantieri to Deliver Italian Navy DDX Destroyers in €3.7B Deal

Overview of the Italian Navy DDX Destroyers Contract

Contract Details and Financial Breakdown

ROME, Sept 24 (Reuters) - A joint venture between Fincantieri and Leonardo has signed a contract with the European procurement agency OCCAR worth around €3.7 billion ($4.21 billion) to supply two new generation DDX destroyers for the Italian Navy.

Financial Allocation Between Partners

• The contract is worth approximately €1.8 billion to Fincantieri and €1.7 billion to Leonardo, the companies said in a statement on Thursday.

Options and Additional Value

• About €1.3 billion of the total contract value consists of options.

Delivery Timeline and Joint Venture Structure

• Delivery of the two vessels is scheduled for 2033 and 2035.

• Fincantieri owns 51% and Leonardo 49% of Orizzonte Sistemi Navali (OSN), the joint venture that won the contract.

Strategic Importance for the Italian Navy

• "With these two new-generation units, the (Italian Navy) will be able to rely on naval platforms offering advanced operational performance and capable of addressing a broad spectrum of threats," Leonardo CEO Lorenzo Mariani said.

Additional Information

($1 = 0.8797 euros)

(Writing by Francesca Piscioneri, editing by Alvise Armellini)

Key Takeaways

  • The €3.7 billion deal splits into approx. €1.8 billion for Fincantieri and €1.7 billion for Leonardo, including €1.3 billion in options.
  • DDX class destroyers (~14,000 t) represent a generational leap over the current Horizon class, featuring enhanced multi‑mission capability, expanded VLS, and advanced sensors.
  • The JV Orizzonte Sistemi Navali (51 % Fincantieri, 49 % Leonardo) continues Italy’s naval modernization, replacing aging destroyers from 2030 onward

Frequently Asked Questions

Who won the €3.7 billion contract for Italian Navy warships?
A joint venture between Fincantieri and Leonardo, known as Orizzonte Sistemi Navali (OSN), won the contract.
How many DDX destroyers will be supplied to the Italian Navy?
Two new generation DDX destroyers will be supplied as part of the contract.
What is the value breakdown of the DDX destroyer contract?
The contract is worth approximately €1.8 billion to Fincantieri, €1.7 billion to Leonardo, with about €1.3 billion as options.
When are the delivery dates for the new warships?
Delivery of the two vessels is scheduled for 2033 and 2035.
Who owns the majority of the joint venture Orizzonte Sistemi Navali?
Fincantieri owns 51% and Leonardo owns 49% of Orizzonte Sistemi Navali.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Russia starts exports from Arctic Vostok Oil project in boost to long-term production

Russia starts exports from Arctic Vostok Oil project in boost to long-term production

Image for Knifeman kills priest, injures four in attack at Polish abbey

Knifeman kills priest, injures four in attack at Polish abbey

Image for Bond market sell-off rumbles on ahead of Trump and XI talks

Bond market sell-off rumbles on ahead of Trump and XI talks

Image for Oil gains on little sign of progress in US-Iran talks

Oil gains on little sign of progress in US-Iran talks

Image for US to provide critical but more limited capabilities to NATO, top commander says

US to provide critical but more limited capabilities to NATO, top commander says

Image for ECB's Schnabel to quit, setting in motion a board reshuffle, sources say

ECB's Schnabel to quit, setting in motion a board reshuffle, sources say

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for Why Forecast Error Is Becoming a Finance KPI
Why Forecast Error Is Becoming a Finance KPI
Image for Oracle cites ‘force majeure’ to shield itself on data center, Bloomberg News reports
Oracle cites ‘force majeure’ to shield itself on data center, Bloomberg News reports
Image for EU in high-level contact with US over reported plans to ban diesel exports, spokesperson says
EU in high-level contact with US over reported plans to ban diesel exports, spokesperson says
Image for Vertical Aerospace hires Jefferies to review strategic options
Vertical Aerospace hires Jefferies to review strategic options
Image for Russia's Krasnodar region declares state of emergency as drone attacks slow grain exports
Russia's Krasnodar region declares state of emergency as drone attacks slow grain exports
Image for German institutes lift growth forecasts, business morale rises
German institutes lift growth forecasts, business morale rises
Image for H&M promises change as slow sales undermine profit boost
H&M promises change as slow sales undermine profit boost
Image for Greek-operated air defence system shoots down ballistic missile, drone over Saudi
Greek-operated air defence system shoots down ballistic missile, drone over Saudi
Image for Gucci's new 'Made in China' sneaker models break with Italian tradition
Gucci's new 'Made in China' sneaker models break with Italian tradition
Image for Dollar hits fresh 2-month peak, Swiss franc falls, Norwegian crown rises
Dollar hits fresh 2-month peak, Swiss franc falls, Norwegian crown rises
Image for Commerzbank could buy UniCredit's HVB as part of bank tie-up, CEO says
Commerzbank could buy UniCredit's HVB as part of bank tie-up, CEO says
Image for Polish minister says Starlink station fire was sabotage
Polish minister says Starlink station fire was sabotage
View All Finance Posts