Krasnodar Emergency: Drone Strikes Disrupt Grain Exports and Impact Black Sea Trade

Drone Attacks and Their Effects on Grain Exports and Black Sea Trade

State of Emergency Declared in Krasnodar

MOSCOW, Sept 24 (Reuters) - The governor of Russia's southern Krasnodar region, a major agricultural producer, has declared a state of emergency over Ukrainian drone attacks that have inhibited the export of grain, a move which allows those affected to receive compensation.

Escalation of Attacks and Global Price Impact

Both Russia and Ukraine have stepped up attacks on the other side's grain vessels in the Black Sea in recent months, sending global prices higher.

Disruption of Logistics and Shipping

Regional Governor Veniamin Kondratyev, announcing the state of emergency on Wednesday, said that "massive attacks" on logistics infrastructure had caused the suspension of port operations and disruptions to shipping in the Black Sea, the Interfax news agency reported on Thursday.

Consequences for Agricultural Producers

Agricultural producers, he said, were unable to sell much of their yields, leading to an oversupply on the domestic grain market.

Novorossiysk: A Key Target and Export Hub

Novorossiysk, a major port city in Krasnodar, is a frequent target of Ukrainian drone strikes and a major outlet for Russian oil, oil products and grain exports, among other commodities.

Grain Harvest and Export Alternatives

Krasnodar region harvested 11.4 million metric tons of grain and pulses this year, nearly 2 million tons more than in 2025.

Diplomatic Efforts and Alternate Routes

The Kremlin said this week that there had been further diplomatic contacts about a proposal by Turkey for the safe passage of grain via the Black Sea, and that Russia was finding alternate routes for its grain exports in the meantime.

The Black Sea Grain Initiative and Its Suspension

Turkey and the UN helped to mediate the so-called Black Sea Grain Initiative in July 2022 to allow for the safe export of Ukrainian grain amid the war, but Russia withdrew from the agreement the following year, complaining that its own food and fertiliser exports faced serious obstacles.

(Reporting by Reuters; Writing by Lucy Papachristou; Editing by Jan Harvey)