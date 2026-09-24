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Morning Bid: Diplomacy takes a back seat - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Morning Bid: Diplomacy takes a back seat

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 24, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: September 24, 2026

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Global Market Outlook: Oil Prices Surge and Diplomacy Falters in Key Regions

Market Movements and Geopolitical Developments

A look at the day ahead in European and global markets from Rocky Swift

Impact of Rising Oil Prices on Global Markets

With the effects of surging oil prices cascading through markets and supply chains, diplomatic efforts to settle simmering trade spats and military conflicts are looking pretty grim.

Diplomatic Efforts and International Relations

US-China Relations and Trade Talks

But they're at least making a good show of it in Washington. US President Donald Trump, a brass band, cannons, and a 100-foot-long red carpet were part of the welcoming party for Chinese President Xi Jinping as he arrived for his first trip to the United States in three years.

Trump and Xi are expected to speak on a raft of issues, from Taiwan and Iran to concerns about artificial intelligence. Hopes have dimmed for a new Chinese commitment to buy Boeing planes. But Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said Washington and Beijing had reached a deal to extend their trade truce.

UN General Assembly and Ongoing Conflicts

Talks at the annual UN General Assembly in New York did little to lighten the mood. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy warned that a hard winter lay ahead, as Russia continued strikes on Kyiv.

Iran and the US remained far apart on a peace plan, and tech leaders sounded alarm about AI risks, just as Australia announced that an OpenAI agent breached a government website.

Market Reactions in Asia and Central Bank Responses

Bond Yields and Stock Market Movements

Woes in the US Treasuries market manifested in Japan, which returned from a three-day trading break to see its benchmark government bond yield surge to a 30-year high.

Rubber futures in Japan jumped to a 15-year high. Shares in Asia were broadly lower, except for Japan's Nikkei gauge, which got a boost from a weaker yen.

Central Bank Policies and Inflation Concerns

Central bankers around the globe have maintained a hawkish tone as rising oil prices drive inflation. Federal Reserve Governor Michael Barr on Wednesday signalled more interest rate hikes may be needed, and markets are anticipating speeches from other Fed officials on Thursday, including New York Fed President John Williams and Cleveland Fed President Beth Hammack.

Economic Data and Market Indicators

US Economic Reports

On the economic data front, the US Labor Department is expected to report that initial jobless claims likely rose to 201,000 in the week ended September 19, while continuing claims likely increased by 15,000 to 1.745 million in the previous week. New US home sales are forecast to edge up to 615,000 units in August from 607,000 units in July.

European Market Performance

The pan-region Euro Stoxx 50 futures fell 0.43% to 6,298, German DAX futures were down 0.43% at 25,501, and FTSE futures edged 0.3% lower to 10,744.5. US stock futures, the S&P 500 e-minis, were down 0.19% at 7,757.8.

Key Events to Watch

Upcoming Economic Data Releases

European Indicators

Key developments that could influence markets on Thursday:

- France business climate and consumer confidence data for September

- Germany Ifo data for September

- United Kingdom GfK/NIM consumer confidence data for September

(Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

Key Takeaways

  • Surging oil prices driven by renewed Middle East tensions are depleting emergency stocks and stoking inflation fears globally (IEA) (iea.org).
  • Japan’s 10-year government bond yield spiked to 3.035%, its highest in 30 years, pressured by U.S. yields and weak fiscal policy expectations (nippon.com).
  • Chinese President Xi Jinping was welcomed in Washington with a 100‑foot red carpet, military honors, and flyovers, underscoring high‑stakes diplomacy amid market volatility (timesofindia.indiatimes.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How are surging oil prices affecting global markets?
Rising oil prices are causing inflation and volatility in global markets, affecting supply chains and driving policy responses from central banks.
What was discussed during US-China diplomatic talks?
US and Chinese leaders discussed issues including trade, Taiwan, Iran, artificial intelligence, and reached a deal to extend the trade truce.
Which economic data releases are influencing markets this week?
Key releases include US jobless claims, new home sales, France business climate, Germany Ifo data, and UK consumer confidence data.
How are central banks responding to rising inflation?
Central bankers are maintaining a hawkish tone, with the US Federal Reserve signaling potential further interest rate hikes.
Which global indices experienced declines amid current events?
Euro Stoxx 50, German DAX, FTSE, and S&P 500 futures all saw declines as markets reacted to recent developments.

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