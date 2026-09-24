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Soccer-Man Utd put chunks of Old Trafford up for sale - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Soccer-Man Utd put chunks of Old Trafford up for sale

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 24, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 24, 2026

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Manchester United Puts Old Trafford Pitch Sections on Sale to Supporters

Manchester United Offers Fans a Unique Piece of Club History

Sept 24 (Reuters) - In a left-field move, Manchester United are offering supporters the chance to own a piece of the Old Trafford pitch, with preserved sections of turf going on sale for £125 ($165.49).

The Legacy of Old Trafford

Old Trafford, known as the "Theatre of Dreams," has been United's home since 1910 and was the stage for some of the most significant moments in the club's history, including their record 13 Premier League titles.

Club Statement and Pitch Preservation

"Wins and losses, successes and failures, highs and lows. We've seen it all. Now, supporters can own a piece of the pitch," United said in a statement on their website on Wednesday.

Pitch Renovation Project

"Don't worry, there aren't holes in the pitch right now. This is all possible because the Old Trafford pitch was completely dug up and stripped back to its foundation in June, for the first time in 14 years.

"That meticulous project was completed by award-winning groundsperson Tony Sinclair and his team of experts, all to regrow the surface to improve player welfare and water drainage.

"As part of the process, sections of the pitch were carefully preserved and, later, placed into glass cubes to create a special memento for Reds."

Current Challenges for Manchester United

The initiative comes at a difficult time on and off the pitch for United.

They finished third in the Premier League last season, but have made a sluggish start to their campaign and sit 12th in the table with just one win from their first five league games.

Financial Struggles

On Wednesday, the club also reported a seventh straight annual loss, as costs related to player acquisitions and the sacking of former head coach Ruben Amorim this year pushed them deeper into the red.

($1 = £0.7553)

(Reporting by Aadi Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Thomas Derpinghaus)

Key Takeaways

  • Old Trafford’s pitch was fully relaid in June 2026 for the first time in 14 years, overseen by award-winning groundsman Tony Sinclair; sections of the old turf were preserved in acrylic cubes and are now offered to fans for £125 each as unique memorabilia (footyroom.co).
  • The £125 price tag offers supporters a tangible piece of the club’s history, and season-ticket holders were given early access; each cube measures around 7 cm and comes encased in a display box with stadium imagery (manchestermirror.co.uk).
  • Financially, Manchester United posted record revenue of £677.6 m for the year ending June 2026 and returned to operating profit (£22.6 m), but still recorded a net loss of £43 m—marking their seventh straight year in the red; debt has climbed, and financing costs remain a drag (business-standard.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Manchester United selling pieces of the Old Trafford pitch?
Manchester United is selling preserved sections of the Old Trafford pitch as special memorabilia for fans, following a recent complete redevelopment of the playing surface.
How much does a piece of the Old Trafford pitch cost?
A preserved section of the Old Trafford pitch is being sold to supporters for £125 ($165.49), presented in a glass cube.
What prompted the redevelopment of Old Trafford’s pitch?
The Old Trafford pitch was completely stripped and regrown for the first time in 14 years to improve player welfare and water drainage.
Has Manchester United reported any recent financial losses?
Yes, Manchester United reported a seventh straight annual loss, mainly due to increased costs from player acquisitions and managerial changes.

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