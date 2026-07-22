GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Glencore plans large LME lead withdrawals after stocks surge, sources say - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Glencore plans large LME lead withdrawals after stocks surge, sources say

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 22, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: July 22, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Markets Commodities Banking

Glencore to Withdraw 30,000 Tons of Lead as LME Inventories Hit Record Highs

By Pratima Desai and Tom Daly

Lead Market Movements and Warehouse Withdrawals

Glencore and Hartree Partners' Actions

LONDON, July 22 (Reuters) - Commodity trader Glencore plans to withdraw 30,000 metric tons of lead from London Metal Exchange warehouses, two industry sources said, after inventories of the battery metal ballooned to record highs.

Fellow trader Hartree Partners also earmarked metal for delivery out of a warehouse, by cancelling lead stocks, one of the sources and two other sources also familiar with the matter said. They did not say exactly how much lead Hartree had cancelled.

Implications for Physical Demand

Such withdrawals create an impression of physical demand for lead, when the metal may simply be shifting between warehouses or traders rather than reaching real end-users. This matters for a market that relies on LME stock data to gauge market conditions.

LME Lead Warrants and Stock Data

Since last Thursday, 46,100 tons of LME lead warrants - title documents conferring ownership - have been cancelled, taking the total to 65,225 tons or 14% of  total stocks. All but 1,725 tons of the cancelled stock is in Singapore.

Possible Motivations Behind Cancellations

The sources did not know why London-listed Glencore and U.S.-based Hartree had cancelled the warrants, but said they may supply the lead to physical customers or shift it to another warehouse for lucrative so-called rent deals.

Glencore declined to comment and Hartree did not respond to requests for comment.

Trafigura's Role and Record High Stocks

The cancellations were made after rival trading house Trafigura delivered more than 160,000 tons of lead into Singapore on two consecutive days earlier this month for a rent deal, taking LME lead stocks to their highest since 1970, according to Reuters records.

Trafigura declined to comment.

Unusual Participation in Rent Deals

Two of the sources said it would, however, be unusual for Glencore or Hartree to get involved with rent deals.

How Rent Deals Work

Companies that deliver for rent deals do not have to retain ownership of the metal but receive a share of the rent, paid by the new owners, for as long as it remains in that warehouse.

Singapore's Attractiveness for Rent Deals

Singapore is attractive for rent deals partly because the high cost of cancelling warrants, loading out the metal and shipping it to consumers there can deter withdrawals, allowing warehouses and the traders that delivered the metal to keep earning money.

Daily LME rent in Singapore for lead is 51 cents a ton. Storing 30,000 tons there would earn $15,300 a day or more than $5 million a year.

(Reporting by Pratima Desai and Tom Daly; editing by Kirsten Donovan)

Key Takeaways

  • Glencore cancelling 30,000 tonnes of LME lead warrants signals potential physical demand or warehouse arbitrage, amid record-high inventories.
  • Hartree Partners has also cancelled an unspecified volume of lead warrants, reinforcing the appearance of rising physical demand.
  • These withdrawals follow Trafigura’s huge deliveries—over 160,000 tonnes into Singapore—for rent‑deal strategies, where daily rent of US$0.51/tonne can yield over US$5 million annually on 30,000 tonnes.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Glencore planning to withdraw lead from LME warehouses?
Glencore plans to withdraw 30,000 metric tons of lead after inventories surged to record highs, though the exact reasons were not disclosed.
What impact do lead withdrawals from LME warehouses have?
Withdrawals can create an impression of physical demand, though the metal may just shift between traders and warehouses.
Where are most of the cancelled LME lead stocks located?
All but 1,725 tons of the cancelled lead stock are located in Singapore warehouses.
What are rent deals in the context of LME warehouses?
Rent deals allow traders to earn revenue from storing metal in warehouses, with new owners paying daily rent as long as it remains stored.
How much could storing 30,000 tons of lead in Singapore earn annually?
Storing 30,000 tons of lead in Singapore could earn more than $5 million annually in rent.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Europe unlikely to reach 80% gas storage target, Equinor CEO says

Europe unlikely to reach 80% gas storage target, Equinor CEO says

Image for EU regulator sends charge sheet to JD.com over Ceconomy deal

EU regulator sends charge sheet to JD.com over Ceconomy deal

Image for Greece advises fleet to boost security in Black Sea after attacks

Greece advises fleet to boost security in Black Sea after attacks

Image for French minister quits, then unquits over farm bill dispute

French minister quits, then unquits over farm bill dispute

Image for Ukraine agrees to export drones to US for Pentagon plan, source says

Ukraine agrees to export drones to US for Pentagon plan, source says

Image for Exclusive-Diageo teams face up to 30% reductions as CEO 'Drastic Dave' slashes costs 

Exclusive-Diageo teams face up to 30% reductions as CEO 'Drastic Dave' slashes costs 

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for Britain's FTSE 100 climbs on metals and energy gains; Middle East in focus
Britain's FTSE 100 climbs on metals and energy gains; Middle East in focus
Image for Germany to take direct stakes in defence startups under new strategy
Germany to take direct stakes in defence startups under new strategy
Image for Intel results to test if AI-fueled rally has room to run
Intel results to test if AI-fueled rally has room to run
Image for TE Connectivity projects upbeat quarterly results amid strong AI tools demand
TE Connectivity projects upbeat quarterly results amid strong AI tools demand
Image for Analysis-Meta employees' lawsuit shows that if AI fires you, proving it is the hard part
Analysis-Meta employees' lawsuit shows that if AI fires you, proving it is the hard part
Image for Escalating Middle East war could slash global growth to 1.3% in 2026, World Bank chief economist says
Escalating Middle East war could slash global growth to 1.3% in 2026, World Bank chief economist says
Image for Pound holds firm as soft UK inflation leaves rate-hike bets intact
Pound holds firm as soft UK inflation leaves rate-hike bets intact
Image for Ukraine again hits warehouses of Russia's top online retailer Wildberries, company says
Ukraine again hits warehouses of Russia's top online retailer Wildberries, company says
Image for Bulgaria plays down Iran warning over US tanker aircraft
Bulgaria plays down Iran warning over US tanker aircraft
Image for Hiring demand shows signs of improvement, Randstad executives say
Hiring demand shows signs of improvement, Randstad executives say
Image for Prologis tables $18.8 billion takeover proposal for UK's Segro
Prologis tables $18.8 billion takeover proposal for UK's Segro
Image for UK's BAE enters uncrewed fighter competition with 'Brontanax'
UK's BAE enters uncrewed fighter competition with 'Brontanax'
View All Finance Posts