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Maersk suspends service via Chornomorsk Fishing Port amid Russian attacks - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Maersk suspends service via Chornomorsk Fishing Port amid Russian attacks

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 22, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 22, 2026

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Finance Markets logistics Shipping Ukraine

Maersk Halts Services at Ukraine's Chornomorsk Fishing Port after Strikes

Maersk's Response to Intensified Attacks on Maritime Export Routes

Service Suspension Announcement

July 22 (Reuters) - Shipping group Maersk said on Tuesday it had halted its service via Ukraine's Chornomorsk Fishing Port, an announcement made after Russia intensified its attacks on Kyiv's maritime export routes.

Impact on Other Companies

Maersk is the second large company to stop operations out of Chornomorsk this month after Ukraine's top grain exporter Kernel Holding halted operations at the city's main port last week due to a series of Russian attacks.

Official Statements and Immediate Actions

Maersk's Statement

Without directly referring to Russian strikes, Maersk in a statement said that due to the current situation affecting its operations, it was unable to continue providing service to Ukraine via Chornomorsk Fishing Port. 

"Therefore, our service via Chornomorsk Fishing Port is temporarily suspended until further notice." 

Maersk did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Background: Russian Attacks on Ukrainian Ports

Escalation of Strikes

Russia has repeatedly attacked Ukraine's maritime export routes during the war, but the strikes on cargo vessels and deepwater ports that handle much of the country's grain have intensified in recent weeks. Moscow says its attacks are aimed at infrastructure storing military cargo and fuel.

Ukrainian Port Operations

Ukraine's infrastructure ministry said that the deepwater, Black Sea port of Chornomorsk, as well as other ports of the Greater Odesa area, continued to operate. The Chornomorsk Fishing Port is a separate port operator, it said.

Logistical Adjustments and Broader Impact

Rerouting of Shipments

Maersk said a vessel originally scheduled to be unloaded at the Fishing Port would be diverted to Romania's Constanta, as would all other import shipments destined for Chornomorsk. 

Grain Export Capacity

Ukraine, which previously accounted for about 6% of global wheat exports and about 11% of global corn exports, has lost about a third of its capacity to export grain via its Black Sea ports due to Russian missile and drone attacks, traders and analysts said.

Ukrainian Countermeasures

Ukraine has also been hitting vessels in the Sea of Azov and the Black Sea as it seeks to isolate Crimea and undermine Moscow's war effort.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Anna Pruchnicka in Gdansk, additional reporting by Stine Jacobsen in Copenhagen; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

Key Takeaways

  • Maersk suspended operations at Chornomorsk Fishing Port on July 22, 2026, citing worsening security due to Russian shelling and will reroute incoming cargoes to Constanța, Romania (en.interfax.com.ua).
  • This follows earlier disruption in July, when major grain exporter Kernel Holding also paused operations at Chornomorsk after infrastructure damage from missile and drone strikes impacting storage and transshipment capacity (pravda.com.ua).
  • The disruptions exacerbate a broader decline in Ukraine’s Black Sea export capacity—estimated by traders at about one‑third lost—compounding global concerns over access to key agricultural exports amid escalating attacks (ukragroconsult.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Maersk suspend service via Chornomorsk Fishing Port?
Maersk suspended service due to increased Russian attacks on Ukraine's maritime export routes, impacting operations at Chornomorsk Fishing Port.
What happens to shipments originally headed to Chornomorsk?
Maersk stated that shipments, including a vessel scheduled for unloading at Chornomorsk, will be diverted to Romania's Constanta port.
How have Russian attacks affected Ukraine's grain exports?
Due to Russian missile and drone attacks on Black Sea ports, Ukraine has lost about a third of its grain export capacity.
Are other companies also suspending operations at Chornomorsk?
Yes, Kernel Holding, Ukraine's top grain exporter, also halted operations at Chornomorsk's main port earlier this month.
Is Chornomorsk Fishing Port the same as the main Chornomorsk port?
No, Chornomorsk Fishing Port is a separate port operator, distinct from the city's main deepwater port.

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