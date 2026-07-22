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Russia says it struck Ukrainian ports and ships

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 22, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 22, 2026

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Finance Banking Markets Geopolitics Maritime

Russia Strikes Ukrainian Ports: Odesa and Chornomorsk Targeted in Latest Attacks

Overview of Recent Russian Attacks on Ukrainian Port Infrastructure

Details of the Strikes on Odesa and Chornomorsk

MOSCOW, July 22 (Reuters) - Russia said on Wednesday it had struck the Ukrainian cities of Odesa and Chornomorsk, hitting port infrastructure and vessels that it said were supporting the Ukrainian military.

Targets and Damage Reported by Russia

Russia's defence ministry said the latest strikes had targeted a dry-cargo ship unloading at Chornomorsk port, as well as a military cargo store and fuel and lubricant storage tanks.

Additional Facilities and Vessels Hit

It said it had also hit loading and storage facilities at Odesa, and a dry-cargo ship and a bulk carrier that were transporting cargo to Odesa for the Ukrainian military. Russian drones also hit three warehouses storing Ukrainian drones, the ministry added in a statement.

Verification and Broader Context

Reuters could not independently verify the content of the statement.

Escalation in the Black Sea and Sea of Azov

Nearly 4-1/2 years into the war, Russia and Ukraine have stepped up military activity in and around the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov, with each side attacking dozens of ships including oil tankers and cargo vessels.

(Reporting by Reuters, writing by Mark Trevelyan; Editing by Ros Russell)

Key Takeaways

  • Russia targeted military-linked assets at Ukraine’s key Black Sea ports—Odesa and Chornomorsk—aiming to disrupt logistics and military supply chains, including strikes on ships and drone storage facilities, claimed its defence ministry.
  • These attacks come amid a broader pattern of intensified missile and drone strikes that have already cost Ukraine about one‑third of its grain export capacity via Black Sea ports—vital for earning foreign currency and feeding global markets (marketscreener.com).
  • Ukraine has pledged to protect its seaports to maintain agricultural export volumes, which are projected at around 43 million metric tons for the 2026/27 season, despite rising risks as shipowners avoid Ukrainian ports and some terminals suspend operations (internazionale.it).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Which Ukrainian cities did Russia strike?
Russia struck the Ukrainian cities of Odesa and Chornomorsk, targeting port infrastructure and vessels.
What infrastructure was targeted in the strikes?
The strikes targeted port infrastructure, a dry-cargo ship, a military cargo store, and fuel and lubricant storage tanks.
Were any ships hit in the Russian attacks?
Yes, Russia claimed to have hit a dry-cargo ship unloading at Chornomorsk and ships transporting cargo to Odesa for the Ukrainian military.
What is the context of recent military activity in the Black Sea?
Both Russia and Ukraine have increased military operations in the Black Sea and Sea of Azov, targeting dozens of ships including oil tankers and cargo vessels.
Was the information about the strikes independently verified?
No, Reuters could not independently verify the content of the statement made by Russia's defense ministry.

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