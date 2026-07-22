Russia Strikes Ukrainian Ports: Odesa and Chornomorsk Targeted in Latest Attacks

Overview of Recent Russian Attacks on Ukrainian Port Infrastructure

Details of the Strikes on Odesa and Chornomorsk

MOSCOW, July 22 (Reuters) - Russia said on Wednesday it had struck the Ukrainian cities of Odesa and Chornomorsk, hitting port infrastructure and vessels that it said were supporting the Ukrainian military.

Targets and Damage Reported by Russia

Russia's defence ministry said the latest strikes had targeted a dry-cargo ship unloading at Chornomorsk port, as well as a military cargo store and fuel and lubricant storage tanks.

Additional Facilities and Vessels Hit

It said it had also hit loading and storage facilities at Odesa, and a dry-cargo ship and a bulk carrier that were transporting cargo to Odesa for the Ukrainian military. Russian drones also hit three warehouses storing Ukrainian drones, the ministry added in a statement.

Verification and Broader Context

Reuters could not independently verify the content of the statement.

Escalation in the Black Sea and Sea of Azov

Nearly 4-1/2 years into the war, Russia and Ukraine have stepped up military activity in and around the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov, with each side attacking dozens of ships including oil tankers and cargo vessels.

(Reporting by Reuters, writing by Mark Trevelyan; Editing by Ros Russell)