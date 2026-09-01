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Vanuatu tries to take island dispute with France to U.N.'s top court

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 1, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 1, 2026

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headlines International Law Geopolitics Pacific Islands Maritime Disputes

Vanuatu Moves Island Dispute with France to UN's International Court of Justice

Vanuatu Seeks International Resolution for Island Sovereignty Dispute

THE HAGUE, Sept 1 (Reuters) - The small Pacific Island state of Vanuatu is trying to bring a decades-old dispute with France over two uninhabited islands before the International Court of Justice, the United Nations' top court said on Tuesday.

ICJ Jurisdiction and France's Response

The ICJ, also known as the World Court, will not immediately accept the case because France has not agreed to so-called compulsory jurisdiction of the ICJ over its disputes with other states. Vanuatu's claim has been sent to Paris to see whether France agrees to let the court take it on, the ICJ said. 

Procedural Steps and Statements

"No action will be taken in the proceedings unless and until France consents to the Court’s jurisdiction in the case," the ICJ said in a press statement.

The French government did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment on the matter. 

Background of the Dispute: Matthew and Hunter Islands

Vanuatu's case focuses on Matthew Island and Hunter Island, two volcanic islands in the South Pacific some 300 kilometres (190 miles) east of the French territory of New Caledonia and south-east of Vanuatu. While the islands are small and no one lives there, sovereignty over them also determines who controls the territorial waters surrounding them, which impacts fishing rights and exploitation of seabed resources.  

Previous Negotiations and Current Impasse

In 2025 France and Vanuatu agreed to new rounds of bilateral negotiations about the islands and the demarcation of the maritime boundaries between the territories after two earlier rounds of talks in 2018 and 2019. Earlier this year Vanuatu said the new talks had reached an impasse and it would take its case to an international court.

The Role of the International Court of Justice

ICJ's Mandate and Relevance

The ICJ, the United Nations' highest court, deals with disputes between states and violations of international treaties. It often rules on disputes between countries about land and maritime boundaries. 

Implications for International Law and Regional Stability

(Reporting by Stephanie van den BergEditing by Gareth Jones)

Key Takeaways

  • Vanuatu seeks ICJ adjudication over its sovereignty claim to the Matthew and Hunter islands—two small, volcanic, uninhabited islets whose ownership influences control over extensive maritime zones and seabed resources. (en.wikipedia.org)
  • France has not accepted the ICJ’s compulsory jurisdiction, so proceedings cannot begin unless France explicitly consents. (aa.com.tr)
  • The move follows decades of stalled bilateral negotiations—including talks in 2018, 2019, 2025—and recent breakdowns in dialogue, prompting Vanuatu to escalate the matter to the UN’s top court. (elysee.fr)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the dispute between Vanuatu and France about?
The dispute concerns sovereignty over Matthew and Hunter Islands in the South Pacific, which impacts control over surrounding territorial waters and resources.
Why is Vanuatu bringing the dispute to the International Court of Justice?
Vanuatu seeks an international legal resolution after bilateral talks with France reached an impasse regarding the islands and maritime boundaries.
What must happen before the ICJ can hear the case?
France must consent to the Court’s jurisdiction before the International Court of Justice will consider the case.
Why are Matthew and Hunter Islands significant?
Although uninhabited, control over the islands determines rights to surrounding waters, impacting fishing access and seabed resources.
What has been the history of negotiations between France and Vanuatu?
France and Vanuatu have held several rounds of negotiations since 2018 to resolve the dispute, but talks have reached an impasse.

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