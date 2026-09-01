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Heat blamed for 2,149 deaths in Spain last month, data shows - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Heat blamed for 2,149 deaths in Spain last month, data shows

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 1, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 1, 2026

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Record Heatwaves Cause 2,149 Deaths in Spain, Official Data Reveals

Impact and Analysis of Spain's 2023 Summer Heatwaves

Heat-Related Mortality in August

Sept 1 (Reuters) - Almost 2,150 people are thought to have died from heat-related causes in Spain in August, official data showed on Tuesday, after record-breaking heatwaves engulfed Western Europe during the summer.

• Data on the Health Ministry's daily mortality monitoring system MoMo showed 2,149 excess deaths attributable to the heat last month, the second-highest August number since records began in 2015, surpassed only by last year's record of 2,184.

Summer Period Death Toll

• MoMo estimated that 5,234 people died from heat-related causes between May 15 and August 31, the highest toll recorded for the summer period since the monitoring system was launched in 2015, even without data for September.

Regional Breakdown of Deaths

• The highest number of deaths in August was recorded in the northeastern region of Catalonia, at 1,164, the data showed, followed by the Valencia and Andalusia regions, with 227 and 138 deaths, respectively.

Demographic Details

• Of those who died, 1,283 were women and 866 were men, while 2,064 were aged over 65, including 1,285 who were over 85.

Causes and Vulnerable Groups

• Extreme heat can kill by causing heat stroke, or aggravating cardiovascular and respiratory diseases, with older people among the most vulnerable.

Weather Outlook and Future Risks

• Spain's weather agency AEMET said an episode of unusually hot weather for early September would set in from Thursday and likely persist into the weekend, with temperatures climbing well above seasonal norms. Highs are expected to exceed 35 degrees Celsius (95 degrees Fahrenheit) across much of inland Spain, accompanied by widespread tropical nights with temperatures remaining above 20C.

(Reporting by Benjamín Mejías Valencia; Editing by Kirsten Donovan )

Key Takeaways

  • August 2026 heat‑related deaths (2,149) nearly matched August 2025’s record of 2,172, making it the second‑worst August since MoMo began in 2015 (2026‑09‑01) (elpais.com)
  • From June to August 2026, Spain experienced the deadliest summer recorded by MoMo: over 5,000 heat‑related deaths (5,111–5,232) (elpais.com)
  • Vulnerable groups—particularly those over 65 and especially over 85, and women—accounted for the majority of deaths, underscoring heat’s disproportionate impact on the elderly and marginalized (efe.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How many heat-related deaths occurred in Spain in August?
According to official data, 2,149 deaths in Spain were attributed to heat-related causes in August.
Which Spanish region recorded the most heat-related deaths last month?
Catalonia reported the highest number of heat-related deaths in August, with 1,164 fatalities.
Which age group was most affected by heat-related deaths in Spain during August?
The majority of heat-related deaths occurred among people aged over 65, including 1,285 over the age of 85.
What temperature extremes contributed to the high mortality rate?
Highs exceeded 35°C in inland Spain, with widespread tropical nights where temperatures stayed above 20°C.
How does this year’s heat-related death toll compare with previous years?
This August had the second-highest number of heat-related deaths in Spain since 2015, surpassed only by last year.

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