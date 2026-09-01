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Iran urges US to comply with interim deal after Trump threatens further strikes - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Iran urges US to comply with interim deal after Trump threatens further strikes

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 1, 2026

4 min read

· Last updated: September 1, 2026

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Iran Urges US to Honor Interim Deal Amid Renewed Strikes and Oil Market Fears

Escalating Tensions and Economic Impact in the Iran-US Conflict

By Parisa Hafezi

Recent Developments and Military Exchanges

DUBAI, Sept 1 (Reuters) - Iran said on Tuesday it would reciprocate if the United States honoured its commitments under a June interim deal on halting their conflict, but tensions remained high after U.S. President Donald Trump threatened Tehran with further strikes.

Oil prices rose after the first exchange of direct attacks since late July, and following reports of two tankers coming under fire leaving the Strait of Hormuz, the global oil supply waterway that Iran has effectively closed to shipping.

The six-month-old conflict had shifted into an economic standoff before a U.S. attack on Iran's Larak Island on Sunday, which Iran responded to by launching missiles overnight at two U.S. air bases in Jordan.

"We're going to hit them hard ... There will be a response," a Fox News reporter quoted Trump as telling the channel on Monday, although the president separately told reporters that the renewed strikes did not signal a return to full-scale war.

A senior Iranian source told Reuters the exchanges of fire were a "limited and contained confrontation" but said Tehran would deliver a harsh response if attacked again.

While neither side appears to want a return to all-out war, their pledges to respond to further attacks highlight how quickly a conflict that has increasingly been fought through sanctions, blockades and economic pressure could spill back into military action.

Fears Over Prolonged Conflict and Oil Market Volatility

FEARS THAT IRAN CONFLICT COULD 'RUN AND RUN'

Tehran has repeatedly said it will allow free navigation through the Strait of Hormuz only if Washington implements the terms of the Memorandum of Understanding that was signed by both sides in June but quickly unravelled.

The MOU declared an end to fighting but deferred many of the most difficult issues and paved the way for a broader 60-day negotiation period - which passed without further agreement.

"I am stating clearly that if the U.S. returns to its commitments under the Memorandum of Understanding, the Islamic Republic of Iran will immediately reciprocate," Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said.

He was speaking in Bishkek, capital of Kyrgyzstan, during a summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation, whose members also include Russia, China, India and Pakistan.

He had also said on Monday that war was in no one's interest and that Tehran was still open to a negotiated solution.

But there has been no sign of a breakthrough and the heightened tensions this week have renewed fears of oil supply disruptions from the world's key crude-producing region, with Brent futures rising another 1.3% on Tuesday. [O/R]

"The tit-for-tat missile exchanges between the US and Iran bring validation to those who believe that even if not a ‘forever war’, this conflict will run and run," said PVM analyst John Evans.

Highlighting such concerns, two supertankers carrying Saudi oil were struck by unknown projectiles within minutes of each other while transiting outbound through the Strait of Hormuz late on Monday, according to data from shipping intelligence and tracking firms Marisks and Kpler.

Economic Pressure and Sanctions

US Sanctions and Iran's Response

ECONOMIC PRESSURE

Thousands have been killed in the conflict, mainly in Iran and Lebanon, since it began with U.S. and Israeli strikes on Iran on February 28. Washington has increasingly relied on economic pressure to try to force Tehran to stop blockading the Strait and end the conflict.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has warned that countries doing business with Iran could face U.S. sanctions and said secondary sanctions are likely to be unveiled weekly in the effort to pressure Iran, with an initial focus on banks.

Iran's Currency and Financial Stability

Iran's central bank governor, Abdolnaser Hemmati, said on Tuesday that Tehran had sufficient foreign currency reserves.

The central bank was ready to inject up to $2 billion into the foreign exchange market to calm recent volatility, Hemmati was quoted as saying by the semi-official Tasnim news agency.

"I am telling the president of the United States: Iran has (foreign) currency and it has enough," he said.

His comments appeared partly aimed at reassuring markets after Iranian officials, including Pezeshkian, pointed to growing difficulties for Iran's economy.

Iran’s currency plunged to a record low in August, crossing the psychological threshold of 2 million rials to the dollar, while annual inflation reached 66% in July.

Additional Reporting

(Additional reporting by Dubai newsroom, Phil Stewart and Kanishka Singh in Washington, David Lawder in Asheville, North Carolina, Helen Coster in New York and Yasmine Ghania and Hatem Maher in Cairo; Writing by Timothy Heritage; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

Key Takeaways

  • Iran reiterated willingness to resume ceasefire arrangements under the June MOU, which called for ending military operations, lifting U.S. blockades, and reopening the Strait of Hormuz (investing.com)
  • Renewed U.S.–Iran clashes, including strikes and hits on tankers in the Hormuz region, pushed Brent crude up by about 1.3%, underlining supply risk concerns (finance.yahoo.com)
  • Analysts warn the tit‑for‑tat exchanges reflect how the standoff could persist and escalate, reinforcing fears of a prolonged conflict affecting global oil flows (finance.yahoo.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the current status of the Iran-US interim deal?
Iran has stated it will reciprocate if the US returns to its commitments under the June Memorandum of Understanding, but no breakthrough has been reached.
How have recent Iran-US tensions affected oil prices?
Oil prices have risen following direct military exchanges and renewed fears of supply disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz.
What recent military actions have taken place between the US and Iran?
The US attacked Iran's Larak Island, to which Iran responded with missile strikes on US air bases in Jordan.
How is the Strait of Hormuz linked to the conflict?
Iran has threatened to restrict shipping through the Strait unless the US upholds the interim agreement, causing concerns over global oil supply.
What economic steps has the US taken against Iran?
The US has implemented sanctions and warned of secondary sanctions on countries doing business with Iran, focusing particularly on banks.

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