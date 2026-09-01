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Fire at Polish drone plant likely caused by sabotage, minister says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 1, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: September 1, 2026

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Fire at Polish Drone Factory Linked to Sabotage, Minister Reports

Incident Overview and Investigation

Details of the Fire

WARSAW, Sept 1 (Reuters) - A fire at a Polish drone factory was likely caused by sabotage, Poland's interior minister said on Tuesday.

• A fire broke out at a building in a production facility in Skarzysko-Kamienna belonging to Polish drone-maker WB Electronics early on Monday.

Significance of WB Electronics

• WB Electronics drones are used by the Ukrainian army.

Official Statements and Investigation

Minister's Comments

• "Everything indicates that we were dealing with an act of sabotage," Interior Minister Marcin Kierwinski told reporters when asked about the incident.

Prosecutors' Investigation

Possible Foreign Involvement

• Prosecutors said on Monday that they were investigating whether foreign intelligence agencies were involved in intentionally starting the fire, which cause damage estimated at 15 million zlotys ($4 million).

Context and Broader Implications

European Concerns Over Sabotage

• European countries say Russia is behind a wave of sabotage incidents on the continent, something Moscow denies.($1 = 3.7349 zlotys)

(Reporting by Alan Charlish, Pawel Florkiewicz)

Key Takeaways

  • Polish prosecutors have launched a terrorism investigation into the early‑morning fire at the WB Electronics plant, which reportedly involved planting an explosive device with flammable materials (euronews.com).
  • Surveillance footage captured an unidentified person in a balaclava entering the premises before the fire, and the Internal Security Agency (ABW) is involved in probing possible foreign intelligence involvement (euronews.com).
  • WB Electronics, one of Poland’s largest private defence firms, supplies reconnaissance and loitering drones such as the FlyEye and Warmate to both the Polish and Ukrainian militaries. The incident comes amid a pattern of sabotage targeting European infrastructure linked to the Russia‑Ukraine conflict (dronexl.co).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What caused the fire at the Polish drone plant?
Poland's interior minister suggested the fire was likely caused by sabotage.
Where did the fire occur?
The fire broke out at a WB Electronics facility in Skarzysko-Kamienna, Poland.
Who is investigating the drone plant fire?
Polish prosecutors are investigating, including possible foreign intelligence involvement.
What is the estimated damage from the fire?
The damages are estimated at 15 million zlotys, which is about $4 million.
Why is Russia mentioned in relation to the incident?
European countries suspect Russia is behind recent sabotage incidents, a claim Moscow denies.

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