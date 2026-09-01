Fire at Polish Drone Factory Linked to Sabotage, Minister Reports

Incident Overview and Investigation

Details of the Fire

WARSAW, Sept 1 (Reuters) - A fire at a Polish drone factory was likely caused by sabotage, Poland's interior minister said on Tuesday.

• A fire broke out at a building in a production facility in Skarzysko-Kamienna belonging to Polish drone-maker WB Electronics early on Monday.

Significance of WB Electronics

• WB Electronics drones are used by the Ukrainian army.

Official Statements and Investigation

Minister's Comments

• "Everything indicates that we were dealing with an act of sabotage," Interior Minister Marcin Kierwinski told reporters when asked about the incident.

Prosecutors' Investigation

Possible Foreign Involvement

• Prosecutors said on Monday that they were investigating whether foreign intelligence agencies were involved in intentionally starting the fire, which cause damage estimated at 15 million zlotys ($4 million).

Context and Broader Implications

European Concerns Over Sabotage

• European countries say Russia is behind a wave of sabotage incidents on the continent, something Moscow denies.($1 = 3.7349 zlotys)

(Reporting by Alan Charlish, Pawel Florkiewicz)