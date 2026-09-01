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UK to unveil 'comprehensive' response to Israeli West Bank settlement plans in coming weeks - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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UK to unveil 'comprehensive' response to Israeli West Bank settlement plans in coming weeks

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 1, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: September 1, 2026

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UK to Outline Comprehensive Measures on Israeli West Bank Settlements

Britain's Planned Response to Israeli Settlements

Announcement of Upcoming Measures

LONDON, Sept 1 (Reuters) - Britain will set out a "comprehensive" package of measures on Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank in the coming weeks, Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband said on Tuesday.

Concerns Over the E1 Settlement Project

Miliband told lawmakers that Israel's E1 settlement project would cut across land which the Palestinians seek for a state and "risks making a Palestinian state unviable".

Commitment to the Two-State Solution

"This government will not acquiesce in the destruction of the two-state solution," he said. "We will act and I will set out a comprehensive set of measures in the coming weeks."

International and Domestic Reactions

European Criticism and Trade Ban Considerations

Britain and other European nations have criticised Israel's plans, while Prime Minister Andy Burnham said before taking office that he was "looking at measures to ban trade in goods with illegal settlements".

U.S. Monitoring of UK Actions

The Times reported on Monday that U.S. President Donald Trump's administration is "closely" tracking any plans to introduce a trade ban.

(Reporting by William James, writing by Sam Tabahriti and Sam Tobin)

Key Takeaways

  • UK condemns Israel’s E1 settlement tender and summoned its chargé d’affaires, pledging sanctions and protective measures for Palestinian state viability in coming weeks (gov.uk)
  • The UK has already issued four rounds of sanctions targeting settler violence, updated business risk guidance, and warned businesses against bidding on settlement contracts (gov.uk)
  • International coordination is underway: a joint statement with multiple European allies condemns E1 plans and cautions firms on reputational and legal risks (gov.uk)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What measures is the UK planning regarding Israeli settlements in the West Bank?
The UK will unveil a comprehensive package of measures in response to Israeli settlement plans in the West Bank in the coming weeks.
Who announced the UK's stance on the Israeli West Bank settlements?
Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband communicated the UK's stance, stating that the government would not support actions that undermine a two-state solution.
Why is the UK concerned about the E1 settlement project?
The E1 settlement project could cut across land needed for a future Palestinian state, potentially making a two-state solution unviable.
Is the UK considering a trade ban with Israeli settlements?
Prime Minister Andy Burnham is considering measures, including a potential ban on trade in goods with illegal settlements.
Are other countries also responding to Israel's settlement plans?
Yes, other European nations and the U.S. administration are closely following and raising concerns about Israel's settlement plans.

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