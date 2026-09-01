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Headlines

German police probe unexploded incendiary device at Brandenburg power substation

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 1, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: September 1, 2026

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Finance Banking Energy security Germany

German Police Investigate Incendiary Device at Brandenburg Power Substation

Incident Overview and Investigation

Discovery of the Incendiary Device

BERLIN, Sept 1 (Reuters) - German police are investigating an incident involving an unexploded incendiary device on Tuesday at a power substation in the eastern state of Brandenburg, a spokesperson said.

Impact on Power Grid

Damage to Power Lines

Grid operator 50Hertz said "as yet unidentified perpetrators are believed to have caused damage to several power lines in 50Hertz's transmission grid". It did not say how the damage was caused, given that the device had not detonated.

Power Supply Status

There was a brief power cut but all power lines are now back in operation and the general electricity supply was never affected, the operator added in an emailed statement. 

Police Response

Initial Actions

Police received information about the incident at around 8 a.m. (0600 GMT) and officers were deployed to the substation in Turnow-Preilack, the spokesperson said. There was never any danger to the public, police said.

Ongoing Investigation

The Brandenburg state criminal police office has taken over the investigation of the incident.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Friederike Heine, Kirsti Knolle and Markus WacketEditing by Linda Pasquini and Gareth Jones)

Key Takeaways

  • An unexploded incendiary device was found this morning at Turnow‑Preilack substation near the Jänschwalde power plant; police are investigating. (t-online.de)
  • 50Hertz confirms damage to multiple transmission lines though the device did not detonate; power lines are now back in operation and overall electricity supply was unaffected. (euronews.com)
  • This incident adds to a pattern of recent attacks on German power infrastructure, including arson and sabotage, but concrete results from investigations remain limited. (blackout-news.de)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened at the Brandenburg power substation?
An unexploded incendiary device was discovered at a power substation in Brandenburg, triggering a police investigation.
Was there a power outage caused by the incident?
There was a brief power cut, but all power lines are now back in operation and general electricity supply was not affected.
Who is investigating the incident at the substation?
The Brandenburg state criminal police office has taken over the investigation of the incident.
Was there any danger to the public?
Police stated that there was never any danger to the public during the incident.
Which grid operator was affected by the device?
Grid operator 50Hertz reported damage to several power lines but did not specify how, as the device had not detonated.

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