German Police Investigate Incendiary Device at Brandenburg Power Substation

Incident Overview and Investigation

Discovery of the Incendiary Device

BERLIN, Sept 1 (Reuters) - German police are investigating an incident involving an unexploded incendiary device on Tuesday at a power substation in the eastern state of Brandenburg, a spokesperson said.

Impact on Power Grid

Damage to Power Lines

Grid operator 50Hertz said "as yet unidentified perpetrators are believed to have caused damage to several power lines in 50Hertz's transmission grid". It did not say how the damage was caused, given that the device had not detonated.

Power Supply Status

There was a brief power cut but all power lines are now back in operation and the general electricity supply was never affected, the operator added in an emailed statement.

Police Response

Initial Actions

Police received information about the incident at around 8 a.m. (0600 GMT) and officers were deployed to the substation in Turnow-Preilack, the spokesperson said. There was never any danger to the public, police said.

Ongoing Investigation

The Brandenburg state criminal police office has taken over the investigation of the incident.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Friederike Heine, Kirsti Knolle and Markus WacketEditing by Linda Pasquini and Gareth Jones)