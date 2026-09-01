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UK summer was hottest on record, Met Office says, after severe heat, drought - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Headlines

UK summer was hottest on record, Met Office says, after severe heat, drought

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 1, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: September 1, 2026

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Climate Weather UK News

Met Office: UK Experiences Hottest Summer on Record Amid Severe Heat and Drought

Record-Breaking Temperatures and Drought Conditions in the UK

Overview of the 2023 Summer Heatwave

LONDON, Sept 1 (Reuters) - Britain experienced its hottest summer since records began in 1884, according to provisional Met Office statistics published on Tuesday, after a season of intense heat and drought.

Temperature Statistics and Historical Context

The average mean temperature of 16.5 C meant this summer was the warmest on record for the second year in a row, the Met Office said.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Sam Tobin; editing by William James)

Key Takeaways

  • The UK’s average mean summer temperature reached 16.5 °C, making summer 2026 the warmest since records began in 1884; this breaks the previous record of 16.1 °C set in 2025 according to provisional Met Office data.
  • July 2026 was exceptional: the driest July on record in England (6.5 mm of rain), and record sunshine across the UK—all contributing to rapidly escalating drought conditions.
  • By August, over 70% of England had been officially declared in drought, triggered by combination of intense heatwaves, low rainfall, early-season records, and heat health alerts.

Frequently Asked Questions

What was the average mean temperature in the UK during this summer?
The average mean temperature in the UK this summer was 16.5°C, the highest on record.
Who confirmed that this summer was the hottest on record in the UK?
The Met Office confirmed that this summer was the hottest on record in the UK.
Since when have UK summer temperature records been kept?
UK summer temperature records have been kept since 1884.
Was this the first consecutive year of record summer heat in the UK?
Yes, this is the second year in a row that the UK has recorded its hottest summer.

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