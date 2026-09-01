Met Office: UK Experiences Hottest Summer on Record Amid Severe Heat and Drought
Record-Breaking Temperatures and Drought Conditions in the UK
Overview of the 2023 Summer Heatwave
LONDON, Sept 1 (Reuters) - Britain experienced its hottest summer since records began in 1884, according to provisional Met Office statistics published on Tuesday, after a season of intense heat and drought.
Temperature Statistics and Historical Context
The average mean temperature of 16.5 C meant this summer was the warmest on record for the second year in a row, the Met Office said.
Reporting and Editorial Credits
(Reporting by Sam Tobin; editing by William James)