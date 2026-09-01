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Italian court clears path for reunification of off-grid British-Australian family

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 1, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 1, 2026

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Italian court clears path for reunification of off-grid British-Australian family

Italian Court Ruling and Family Reunification Process

MILAN, Sept 1 (Reuters) - A British-Australian couple will be allowed to spend more time with their three children after the youngsters were removed from the family's off-grid woodland home in central Italy last year, their lawyer said on Tuesday.

Details of the Court's Decision

The Juvenile Court of L'Aquila has approved a staged process under the supervision of social services that could ultimately allow the children to leave the residential care facility where they have been living since November.

Under the court's plan, British father Nathan Trevallion and Australian mother Catherine Birmingham will gradually be able to spend more time with their children in a home environment.

Gradual Reunification Plan

"The ruling partially revises previous court decisions and sets out a gradual reunification process, allowing the children to return home for daytime visits immediately and, from October, for weekend overnight stays with their family," lawyer Simone Pillon said.

Supervision and Monitoring

The decision marks a significant turning point in a case that sparked a national debate in Italy over alternative lifestyles and state intervention in family life.

Social services will monitor the process and assess the children's reintegration before any permanent reunification can take place.

Family's Response and Legal Background

Pillon said the family planned an appeal in order to pursue a more rapid and complete process to bring the family back together.

The court suspended the couple's parental responsibility in an order issued on November 20 last year.

Since then, the couple's three children, a nine-year-old girl and twin boys aged seven, have been housed in a residential care facility. 

Birmingham remained with the children until March when she was ordered to leave under a new court ruling based on recommendations from social services.

Background of the Case

The case first drew public attention last year after Italian authorities examined the family's living conditions in a remote farmhouse in the Abruzzo region.

A court ruling issued in November said the family had no significant social interactions, no stable income and lacked adequate sanitary facilities. The children were being homeschooled.

Incident Leading to Investigation

The family's situation first came to the attention of authorities after all five family members were taken to hospital following mushroom poisoning.

(Reporting by Emilio Parodi, editing by Keith Weir)

Key Takeaways

  • The Juvenile Court of L’Aquila ruled September 1, 2026 in favor of a supervised, gradual reunification plan, reversing aspects of the November 2025 parental responsibility suspension (ansa.it).
  • The siblings—an eight‑year‑old girl and two six‑year‑old twins—were removed after a mushroom‑related hospitalization triggered concerns over isolation, hygiene, schooling, and healthcare access (theguardian.com).
  • The case has sparked national controversy, mobilizing public support, prompting government inspection, and igniting a debate over alternative lifestyles, state intervention, and parental rights in Italy (euronews.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why were the British-Australian family's children removed from their home?
The children were removed due to concerns over lack of social interaction, unstable income, inadequate sanitary facilities, and after an incident of mushroom poisoning.
What did the Italian court decide regarding family reunification?
The court approved a staged process for the family's reunification under social services' supervision, allowing immediate daytime and future overnight visits.
Where have the children been living since being removed?
Since November, the three children have been housed in a residential care facility.
What sparked national debate in Italy about this case?
The case caused debate over alternative lifestyles and state intervention after the family was found living off-grid in remote Abruzzo.
What are the next steps for the family's reunification?
Social services will monitor reintegration, and the family plans to appeal for a faster, more complete reunification process.

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