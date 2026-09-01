Keir Starmer to Step Down as UK MP, Shifts Focus to International Affairs
Keir Starmer Announces Departure from Parliament
LONDON, Sept 1 (Reuters) - Former British Prime Minister Keir Starmer will stand down as a member of parliament, his local newspaper reported on Tuesday.
Starmer's Future Plans
"I will now focus on other things and that will be international affairs including defence, security, trade and technology in a fast-changing world," the Camden New Journal quoted Starmer as saying.
Areas of Focus
Defence and Security
Trade and Technology
(Reporting by Sam Tobin; editing by Sarah Young)