GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Cricket-Duckett's big century sets up England series win over India - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Headlines

Cricket-Duckett's big century sets up England series win over India

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 19, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: July 19, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Cricket ODI Series Sports News

Duckett's Record Century Powers England to Historic ODI Series Win Over India at Lord’s

England Clinches ODI Series Against India at Lord’s

By Neil Squires

Match Overview and Series Context

LONDON, July 19 (Reuters) - England beat India by 27 runs in a high-scoring contest at Lord's on Sunday to secure their first bilateral one-day international series victory against the world’s number one-ranked side since 2018.

Duckett’s Record-Breaking Innings

Opener Ben Duckett laid the foundations with a record-breaking 141 from 135 balls as England took the series 2-1.

It was the highest innings in an ODI at Lord’s, eclipsing Viv Richards’s 138 not out in the 1979 World Cup final, and helped England to a colossal total of 387-3 in their 50 overs.

India’s Response and Key Performances

Rohit Sharma gave India hope with a thrilling 138 from 110 balls which served to underline his continuing value to India after the talk over whether he still has a future in the side but, with Sam Curran taking 4-75, the huge target proved beyond the tourists.

It has been a disappointing white-ball trip all round for India who also lost both their T20 series to Ireland and England.

England’s Batting Partnerships

Duckett, who hit 18 fours and one six, shared in an opening stand of 192 - England’s highest in an ODI against India - with Jacob Bethell, who made 91.

From that launchpad, England were able to post their highest total at Lord’s in an ODI with Joe Root hitting 74 not out - his sixth successive ODI half-century - and Jos Buttler an unbeaten 41 off just 13 balls.

India’s Bowling Struggles

India’s attack, missing Jasprit Bumrah with a knee injury, suffered badly. Gurnoor Brar’s figures of 0-97 in his 10 overs were the most expensive for his country against England in an ODI while Prince Yadav, who bowled seven wides, took 1-79.

India’s Chase and England’s Bowling Impact

The total made for a daunting task for India's batsmen but Rohit and Shubman Gill responded with a 147-run first-wicket stand. Shubman departed for 77 but Rohit powered on to reach his 34th ODI hundred.

However, once the 39-year-old had gone, bowled by the slow left arm spin of Bethell, India fell further and further behind the required run rate.

The loss of three wickets in the space of seven deliveries from Curran effectively ended the pursuit.

Key Wickets and Final Moments

Ishan Kishan and Shreyas Iyer both fell to catches in the deep by substitute Rehan Ahmed before Virat Kohli miscued to England captain Harry Brook to depart for 74.

It was Kohli’s first half-century at Lord’s but even with India reaching 360-7, it was ultimately in a losing cause.

(Reporting by Neil Squires; editing by Clare Fallon)

Key Takeaways

  • Ben Duckett’s 141 off 135 balls is the highest ODI score at Lord’s, eclipsing Viv Richards’s 138*, and featured in England’s highest ODI total at the venue of 387‑3 (brecorder.com).
  • The 192‑run opening stand between Duckett and Jacob Bethell is England’s biggest in an ODI against India, setting the tone for a dominant performance (brecorder.com).
  • England claim their first bilateral ODI series win over world number one India since 2018, ending India’s dominance and marking a major white-ball tour reversal (brecorder.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who was the top scorer in the England vs India ODI at Lord's?
Ben Duckett was the top scorer with 141 runs from 135 balls for England.
What was England's final score in the decisive ODI match?
England posted a total of 387-3 in their 50 overs.
How many runs did India lose by in the ODI series finale?
India lost by 27 runs in the third ODI at Lord’s.
Who took the most wickets for England in the match?
Sam Curran was the leading wicket-taker for England, claiming four wickets for 75 runs.
Which player surpassed Viv Richards's record for highest ODI innings at Lord’s?
Ben Duckett surpassed Viv Richards by scoring 141 runs, a new record for ODI innings at Lord’s.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Soccer-England take World Cup third place with 6-4 win against France

Soccer-England take World Cup third place with 6-4 win against France

Image for Soccer-Spain's World Cup winner Capdevila seeks Trump's help after US entry denial

Soccer-Spain's World Cup winner Capdevila seeks Trump's help after US entry denial

Image for Cricket-Flower rules himself out of contention as England test head coach

Cricket-Flower rules himself out of contention as England test head coach

Image for Soccer-In Lamine Yamal's old neighbourhood, World Cup final against Messi brings pride

Soccer-In Lamine Yamal's old neighbourhood, World Cup final against Messi brings pride

Image for Golf-Baldwin dozed through England loss before hitting Open's first tee shot

Golf-Baldwin dozed through England loss before hitting Open's first tee shot

Image for Cricket-Sacked McCullum apologises for England's test results

Cricket-Sacked McCullum apologises for England's test results

More from Headlines

Explore more articles in the Headlines category

Image for Wildfire on France's Mediterranean coast forces hamlet evacuations
Wildfire on France's Mediterranean coast forces hamlet evacuations
Image for Soccer-With security lines and star-studded spectacle, World Cup prepares for final showdown
Soccer-With security lines and star-studded spectacle, World Cup prepares for final showdown
Image for Lebanon's Aoun to meet Trump at White House, hoping to generate pressure on Israel
Lebanon's Aoun to meet Trump at White House, hoping to generate pressure on Israel
Image for Russian ballistic missiles rock Kyiv, one killed, officials say
Russian ballistic missiles rock Kyiv, one killed, officials say
Image for Soccer-England survive France fightback to secure third place in Miami goalfest
Soccer-England survive France fightback to secure third place in Miami goalfest
Image for UK police find no evidence of terror offence in Islamic event threat probe
UK police find no evidence of terror offence in Islamic event threat probe
Image for Two US service members in Jordan killed in Iranian attack, US says
Two US service members in Jordan killed in Iranian attack, US says
Image for Senior Merz ally Spahn resigns after coming under pressure in Germany over surrogate baby
Senior Merz ally Spahn resigns after coming under pressure in Germany over surrogate baby
Image for Germany upgrades security stance to 'high threat level', interior minister tells paper
Germany upgrades security stance to 'high threat level', interior minister tells paper
Image for Ukrainian drone attacks kill seven warehouse workers in Russia, spark fire at Moscow region oil depot
Ukrainian drone attacks kill seven warehouse workers in Russia, spark fire at Moscow region oil depot
Image for Ukraine's Zelenskiy aims to improve ties with Poland after row over military honour
Ukraine's Zelenskiy aims to improve ties with Poland after row over military honour
Image for More than 100 homes destroyed in Norway fire
More than 100 homes destroyed in Norway fire
View All Headlines Posts