Duckett's Record Century Powers England to Historic ODI Series Win Over India at Lord’s

England Clinches ODI Series Against India at Lord’s

By Neil Squires

Match Overview and Series Context

LONDON, July 19 (Reuters) - England beat India by 27 runs in a high-scoring contest at Lord's on Sunday to secure their first bilateral one-day international series victory against the world’s number one-ranked side since 2018.

Duckett’s Record-Breaking Innings

Opener Ben Duckett laid the foundations with a record-breaking 141 from 135 balls as England took the series 2-1.

It was the highest innings in an ODI at Lord’s, eclipsing Viv Richards’s 138 not out in the 1979 World Cup final, and helped England to a colossal total of 387-3 in their 50 overs.

India’s Response and Key Performances

Rohit Sharma gave India hope with a thrilling 138 from 110 balls which served to underline his continuing value to India after the talk over whether he still has a future in the side but, with Sam Curran taking 4-75, the huge target proved beyond the tourists.

It has been a disappointing white-ball trip all round for India who also lost both their T20 series to Ireland and England.

England’s Batting Partnerships

Duckett, who hit 18 fours and one six, shared in an opening stand of 192 - England’s highest in an ODI against India - with Jacob Bethell, who made 91.

From that launchpad, England were able to post their highest total at Lord’s in an ODI with Joe Root hitting 74 not out - his sixth successive ODI half-century - and Jos Buttler an unbeaten 41 off just 13 balls.

India’s Bowling Struggles

India’s attack, missing Jasprit Bumrah with a knee injury, suffered badly. Gurnoor Brar’s figures of 0-97 in his 10 overs were the most expensive for his country against England in an ODI while Prince Yadav, who bowled seven wides, took 1-79.

India’s Chase and England’s Bowling Impact

The total made for a daunting task for India's batsmen but Rohit and Shubman Gill responded with a 147-run first-wicket stand. Shubman departed for 77 but Rohit powered on to reach his 34th ODI hundred.

However, once the 39-year-old had gone, bowled by the slow left arm spin of Bethell, India fell further and further behind the required run rate.

The loss of three wickets in the space of seven deliveries from Curran effectively ended the pursuit.

Key Wickets and Final Moments

Ishan Kishan and Shreyas Iyer both fell to catches in the deep by substitute Rehan Ahmed before Virat Kohli miscued to England captain Harry Brook to depart for 74.

It was Kohli’s first half-century at Lord’s but even with India reaching 360-7, it was ultimately in a losing cause.

(Reporting by Neil Squires; editing by Clare Fallon)