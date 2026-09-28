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Finance

Legrand raises mid-term targets on data centre growth

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 28, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 28, 2026

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Legrand Ups Medium-Term Targets with Booming Data Centre Growth by 2030

Legrand's Upgraded Financial Outlook Driven by Data Centre Expansion

By Mathias de Rozario and Rihab Latrache

Stronger-Than-Expected Growth in Data Centre Business

Sept 28 (Reuters) - French electrical and digital building infrastructure group Legrand raised its medium-term targets on Monday, driven by a stronger-than-expected growth in its data centre business.

Outpacing 2030 Goals and Revenue Shifts

Legrand, which operates across the commercial, industrial and residential sectors, has been outpacing the 2030 goals since it announced them in 2024, thanks to soaring demand for data centres, which account for a growing share of its revenue, CEO Benoit Coquart told Reuters.

Revised Revenue and Margin Projections

It now expects average organic revenue growth of 6% to 8% per year between 2027 and 2030, up from the 3% to 5% range it had forecast for 2025-2030. It also sees an adjusted operating margin averaging between 21% and 22% of total sales, versus around 20% in the previous guidance. 

AI Investment and Data Centre Capacity

Coquart expects the sector's boom to continue in the coming years, saying Legrand's clients are bolstering their AI investment plans even as some AI leaders urge developers to slow the development of advanced models. 

Installed Capacity Projections

"We currently have 80 gigawatts of installed capacity in data centres for IT, and we believe that by 2030, this will rise to 180," Coquart said in an interview ahead of Tuesday's Capital Markets Day.

Business Segment Evolution and Strategic Focus

The group expects the share of turnover generated by its historical building business to shrink, while the energy and digital transition business, which includes data centre infrastructure and energy management solutions, is set to grow from 53% of its total revenue in 2025 to around 70% by 2030.

Growth Drivers: Acquisitions, Divestments, and Organic Expansion

"There are three factors: acquisitions, which will mainly be in the energy and digital transition sectors; the divestment, which will take place in the core business; and, quite simply, the different rates of organic growth," Coquart said.

Regional Market Outlook

Legrand expects its construction business to return to moderate growth of between 1% and 3% in Europe. The situation is slightly less positive in the US for both residential and commercial business areas, he added.

(Reporting by Mathias de Rozario and Rihab Latrache in Gdansk, editing by Milla Nissi-Prussak)

Key Takeaways

  • Data centre business surge: accounts for €2.4 billion or 26% of 2025 sales, up from €0.7 billion in 2020, fueling revised targets (legrand.com).
  • New medium‑term guidance elevated: organic revenue growth raised to 6–8% annually (2027–2030) and adjusted operating margin to 21–22%, up from previous 3–5% and ~20% (legrand.com).
  • Energy & digital transition dominance: these offerings made up 53% of 2025 sales and are projected to grow to around 70% by 2030 (legrand.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Legrand raise its medium-term targets?
Legrand increased its targets due to stronger-than-expected growth in its data centre business, which is outpacing previous goals.
What are Legrand's new projected revenue and margin targets?
Legrand expects average organic revenue growth of 6% to 8% per year between 2027 and 2030, and an adjusted operating margin of 21% to 22%.
How significant is the data centre business to Legrand's overall revenue?
The share of revenue from energy and digital transition, including data centres, is set to grow from 53% in 2025 to about 70% by 2030.
What factors contribute to Legrand's projected growth?
Growth will be driven by acquisitions mainly in energy and digital sectors, divestments in core business, and differing organic growth rates.
What are the growth expectations for Legrand's construction business?
Legrand expects construction business growth of 1% to 3% in Europe, with a less positive outlook in the US.

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