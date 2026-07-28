Unilever tops second-quarter sales growth estimates as volumes rise

Unilever's Second-Quarter Performance and Strategic Shifts

Strong Sales Growth Amid Global Uncertainty

July 28 (Reuters) - Consumer goods giant Unilever beat second-quarter sales growth estimates on Tuesday, helped by higher volumes and prices, as its home care and beauty brands benefited from consumers reaching for trusted household names despite uncertainty from the Iran war.

Shifting Focus to Beauty and Well-being

Unilever has been shifting towards beauty and well-being brands under CEO Fernando Fernandez, who was appointed last year to accelerate its turnaround strategy, while the Middle East conflict has saddled companies with higher costs that are being passed down to fiscally-restrained consumers.

Updated Sales Growth Forecasts

The maker of Dove soap and Axe deodorant said it now expects underlying sales growth for 2026 to be within its multi-year forecast of 4%-6%, up from its earlier forecast of growth at the bottom end of that range.

Quarterly Results and Business Mergers

Unilever, which is merging its food business with spice maker McCormick, reported underlying sales growth of 5.8% for the quarter ended June 30, compared with analysts' average expectation of 4.3%, according to a company-compiled consensus.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru and Richa Naidu in London; Editing by Sonia Cheema)