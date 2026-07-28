GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Unilever beats second-quarter sales growth estimates - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Unilever beats second-quarter sales growth estimates

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 28, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 28, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Markets Earnings Consumer Goods

Unilever tops second-quarter sales growth estimates as volumes rise

Unilever's Second-Quarter Performance and Strategic Shifts

Strong Sales Growth Amid Global Uncertainty

July 28 (Reuters) - Consumer goods giant Unilever beat second-quarter sales growth estimates on Tuesday, helped by higher volumes and prices, as its home care and beauty brands benefited from consumers reaching for trusted household names despite uncertainty from the Iran war.

Shifting Focus to Beauty and Well-being

Unilever has been shifting towards beauty and well-being brands under CEO Fernando Fernandez, who was appointed last year to accelerate its turnaround strategy, while the Middle East conflict has saddled companies with higher costs that are being passed down to fiscally-restrained consumers.

Updated Sales Growth Forecasts

The maker of Dove soap and Axe deodorant said it now expects underlying sales growth for 2026 to be within its multi-year forecast of 4%-6%, up from its earlier forecast of growth at the bottom end of that range.

Quarterly Results and Business Mergers

 Unilever, which is merging its food business with spice maker McCormick, reported underlying sales growth of 5.8% for the quarter ended June 30, compared with analysts' average expectation of 4.3%, according to a company-compiled consensus.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru and Richa Naidu in London; Editing by Sonia Cheema)

Key Takeaways

  • Unilever delivered 5.8% underlying sales growth in Q2 2026 (ended June 30), beating the analyst consensus of 4.3%, helped by higher pricing on home‑care and beauty products, and resilient demand for trusted power brands amid Iran war‑related uncertainty. (investing.com)
  • Consumer preference shifted increasingly toward Unilever’s household-name home‑care and beauty brands—such as Dove and Vaseline—demonstrating 'flight to familiarity', which offset softness in more volatile regions. (sahmcapital.com)
  • Despite the Q2 sales beat, Unilever noted continued weakness in the U.S. and Europe, and reaffirmed full‑year 2026 underlying sales growth is expected at the lower end of its 4–6% target range. (investing.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What was Unilever's reported second-quarter sales growth?
Unilever reported an underlying sales growth of 5.8% for the second quarter.
How did Unilever's sales growth compare to analyst expectations?
Unilever's 5.8% growth surpassed analyst expectations, which averaged 4.3%.
Which Unilever product categories helped drive growth in Q2?
Growth was driven by higher prices and strength in home care and beauty brands.
What external factor was mentioned as impacting consumer behavior?
Consumer preference for trusted household brands increased amid uncertainty from the Iran war.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Upper Crust owner SSP Group keeps full-year target; quarterly sales rise on UK growth

Upper Crust owner SSP Group keeps full-year target; quarterly sales rise on UK growth

Image for Frasers' bid for Hugo Boss turns unconditional after EU nod

Frasers' bid for Hugo Boss turns unconditional after EU nod

Image for Man Group reports record assets under management of $253.6 billion

Man Group reports record assets under management of $253.6 billion

Image for Philips CEO says US order delays, China pressure weighed on Q2 results

Philips CEO says US order delays, China pressure weighed on Q2 results

Image for LVMH shares seen down as Iran war impact weighs on fashion sales

LVMH shares seen down as Iran war impact weighs on fashion sales

Image for UK watchdog hits EY, partner with $1.6 million fine for inadequate audit of retailer Made.com

UK watchdog hits EY, partner with $1.6 million fine for inadequate audit of retailer Made.com

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for UK's Unite Group first-half profit slips, maintains outlook
UK's Unite Group first-half profit slips, maintains outlook
Image for Canal+ revenue held up by legacy businesses as MultiChoice decline narrows
Canal+ revenue held up by legacy businesses as MultiChoice decline narrows
Image for Barclays reports first half profit up 17% on strong equities trading
Barclays reports first half profit up 17% on strong equities trading
Image for UK regulator proposes to block Openreach offer citing threat to broadband competition
UK regulator proposes to block Openreach offer citing threat to broadband competition
Image for China hopes for constructive role by Slovakia in ties with EU, Xinhua reports
China hopes for constructive role by Slovakia in ties with EU, Xinhua reports
Image for Air Liquide confirms margin outlook as first-half profit meets expectations
Air Liquide confirms margin outlook as first-half profit meets expectations
Image for France's Exosens to triple thermal camera production for drones
France's Exosens to triple thermal camera production for drones
Image for Orange raises core profit growth target to more than 4%
Orange raises core profit growth target to more than 4%
Image for Citi expands Asia FX options desk with three senior trader hires in Singapore
Citi expands Asia FX options desk with three senior trader hires in Singapore
Image for Jet engine maker Safran raises targets after record first-half margin
Jet engine maker Safran raises targets after record first-half margin
Image for Google rivals line up seeking damages after record $1 billion fine
Google rivals line up seeking damages after record $1 billion fine
Image for Mercedes reports Q2 profit boost but flags China woes for car sales
Mercedes reports Q2 profit boost but flags China woes for car sales
View All Finance Posts