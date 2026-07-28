GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Upper Crust owner SSP Group keeps full-year target; quarterly sales rise on UK growth - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Upper Crust owner SSP Group keeps full-year target; quarterly sales rise on UK growth

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 28, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 28, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking Markets

SSP Group Maintains Full-Year Target as UK Drives Quarterly Sales Growth

SSP Group's Third-Quarter Performance Overview

July 28 (Reuters) - Upper Crust chain owner SSP Group said it remains on track to meet its full-year target and reported strong third-quarter sales on Tuesday, as robust trading in the UK and Ireland offset a slump in parts of its business caused by the Middle East conflict.

Key Financial Highlights

Here are some details: 

Global Sales Growth

• SSP, which operates ​food outlets at airports and train stations worldwide, reported sales growth of 4% year-on-year on a constant-currency basis in the three months ended June 30.

Regional Performance Breakdown

APAC & EEME Region Impact

• "This performance reflected sustained quarter-on-quarter trading momentum in three of our four regions but a significant contraction in passenger numbers in our APAC & EEME region due to the conflict in the Middle East," the group said.

• In the Gulf, SSP said the markets traded at about 65% of prior-year levels during the quarter, with lower passenger numbers also hitting key travel hubs across the region.

UK & Ireland Sales Growth

• Like-for-like sales growth in UK & Ireland stood at 11%, supported by seasonal demand and a stronger customer offering.

North America and Other Regions

• North America sales rose 2% on like-for-like basis, while APAC & EEME (Asia Pacific, the Eastern Mediterranean and the Gulf) sales decreased 2%.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Atharva Singh; Editing by Harikrishnan Nair)

Key Takeaways

  • Group sales rose 4% y‑o‑y on a constant‑currency basis in Q3 ended June 30.
  • UK & Ireland delivered an 11% like‑for‑like sales uplift, driving performance.
  • APAC & EEME region sales fell 2%, with Gulf markets trading at ≈65% of prior‑year passenger levels due to Middle East turmoil.

Frequently Asked Questions

What was SSP Group's overall sales growth in the third quarter?
SSP Group reported a 4% year-on-year sales growth on a constant-currency basis for the three months ended June 30.
Which region contributed most to SSP Group's sales growth?
The UK & Ireland region contributed most, with like-for-like sales growth of 11% supported by seasonal demand and a stronger customer offering.
How did the Middle East conflict affect SSP Group's performance?
The conflict led to a significant contraction in passenger numbers, causing the Gulf markets to trade at about 65% of prior-year levels.
What was the sales growth in North America for SSP Group?
North America sales rose 2% on a like-for-like basis during the quarter.
Did SSP Group maintain its full-year financial targets?
Yes, SSP Group remains on track to meet its full-year target despite regional challenges.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Frasers' bid for Hugo Boss turns unconditional after EU nod

Frasers' bid for Hugo Boss turns unconditional after EU nod

Image for Man Group reports record assets under management of $253.6 billion

Man Group reports record assets under management of $253.6 billion

Image for Philips CEO says US order delays, China pressure weighed on Q2 results

Philips CEO says US order delays, China pressure weighed on Q2 results

Image for LVMH shares seen down as Iran war impact weighs on fashion sales

LVMH shares seen down as Iran war impact weighs on fashion sales

Image for UK watchdog hits EY, partner with $1.6 million fine for inadequate audit of retailer Made.com

UK watchdog hits EY, partner with $1.6 million fine for inadequate audit of retailer Made.com

Image for UK's Unite Group first-half profit slips, maintains outlook

UK's Unite Group first-half profit slips, maintains outlook

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for Canal+ revenue held up by legacy businesses as MultiChoice decline narrows
Canal+ revenue held up by legacy businesses as MultiChoice decline narrows
Image for Barclays reports first half profit up 17% on strong equities trading
Barclays reports first half profit up 17% on strong equities trading
Image for UK regulator proposes to block Openreach offer citing threat to broadband competition
UK regulator proposes to block Openreach offer citing threat to broadband competition
Image for China hopes for constructive role by Slovakia in ties with EU, Xinhua reports
China hopes for constructive role by Slovakia in ties with EU, Xinhua reports
Image for Unilever beats second-quarter sales growth estimates
Unilever beats second-quarter sales growth estimates
Image for Air Liquide confirms margin outlook as first-half profit meets expectations
Air Liquide confirms margin outlook as first-half profit meets expectations
Image for France's Exosens to triple thermal camera production for drones
France's Exosens to triple thermal camera production for drones
Image for Orange raises core profit growth target to more than 4%
Orange raises core profit growth target to more than 4%
Image for Citi expands Asia FX options desk with three senior trader hires in Singapore
Citi expands Asia FX options desk with three senior trader hires in Singapore
Image for Jet engine maker Safran raises targets after record first-half margin
Jet engine maker Safran raises targets after record first-half margin
Image for Google rivals line up seeking damages after record $1 billion fine
Google rivals line up seeking damages after record $1 billion fine
Image for Mercedes reports Q2 profit boost but flags China woes for car sales
Mercedes reports Q2 profit boost but flags China woes for car sales
View All Finance Posts