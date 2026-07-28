SSP Group Maintains Full-Year Target as UK Drives Quarterly Sales Growth

SSP Group's Third-Quarter Performance Overview

July 28 (Reuters) - Upper Crust chain owner SSP Group said it remains on track to meet its full-year target and reported strong third-quarter sales on Tuesday, as robust trading in the UK and Ireland offset a slump in parts of its business caused by the Middle East conflict.

Key Financial Highlights

Here are some details:

Global Sales Growth

• SSP, which operates ​food outlets at airports and train stations worldwide, reported sales growth of 4% year-on-year on a constant-currency basis in the three months ended June 30.

Regional Performance Breakdown

APAC & EEME Region Impact

• "This performance reflected sustained quarter-on-quarter trading momentum in three of our four regions but a significant contraction in passenger numbers in our APAC & EEME region due to the conflict in the Middle East," the group said.

• In the Gulf, SSP said the markets traded at about 65% of prior-year levels during the quarter, with lower passenger numbers also hitting key travel hubs across the region.

UK & Ireland Sales Growth

• Like-for-like sales growth in UK & Ireland stood at 11%, supported by seasonal demand and a stronger customer offering.

North America and Other Regions

• North America sales rose 2% on like-for-like basis, while APAC & EEME (Asia Pacific, the Eastern Mediterranean and the Gulf) sales decreased 2%.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Atharva Singh; Editing by Harikrishnan Nair)