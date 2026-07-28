GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Google rivals line up seeking damages after record $1 billion fine - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Google rivals line up seeking damages after record $1 billion fine

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 28, 2026

5 min read

· Last updated: July 28, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking Markets

Google Hit with $1 Billion EU Fine as Rivals Pursue Multi-Billion Damages Claims

By Supantha Mukherjee and Foo Yun Chee

Google Faces Escalating Legal and Financial Challenges in Europe

BRUSSELS, July 28 (Reuters) - A decades-long crackdown on Google's business practices in Europe is entering a costly new phase, as the loss of the first case brought against it under new EU legislation opens the door to a wave of private lawsuits demanding up to $10 billion in damages.

Background: EU Crackdown and New Legislation

Having already absorbed billions of dollars in EU fines since 2017, Alphabet's search giant is now facing lawsuits from smaller rivals across Europe, according to half a dozen lawyers and litigation financiers, and a tally of cases filed in half a dozen countries.

That has been precipitated by a $1 billion fine, the first under the Digital Markets Act, imposed on the company for favouring its own services and preventing app developers from steering users to cheaper options outside its app store Google Play.

That finding of ongoing wrongdoing may embolden more parties to sue, lawyers say. "I think this will trigger a new wave of litigation," said Thomas Hoppner, a partner at Geradin Partners, which advised German price comparison platform Idealo for market abuse.

A Berlin court in November awarded Idealo €465 million ($528.9 million) in damages, the biggest fine ever awarded by a court in Germany for an antitrust infringement.

Specialised search firms "may seek damages, possibly not just for the period of the DMA but also for the years prior to the DMA breaches" under Article 102, Hoppner added, referring to older EU legislation prohibiting companies from abusing a dominant market position.

Google's Response to Lawsuits

Google said there is no merit in the claims.

"We strongly disagree with these lawsuits, which are brought by companies looking for a payout instead of investing in their own products," a Google spokesperson said.

Damages Claims and Impact on Rivals

Shopping Around: Financial Strain and Ongoing Cases

SHOPPING AROUND

The damages claims come as Google's AI spending spree has left it burning cash, with Alphabet's free cash flow negative in the second quarter for the first time as a public company.

They also come on top of €10.4 billion EU-led fines on Google over the last decade as regulators take a harsh stance on Big Tech. The private cases are at different stages, and more are being prepared and yet to be filed, according to lawyers and litigation financing firms.

History of EU Fines and Rival Lawsuits

When Google started pushing its own comparison shopping service in search results in 2008, traffic to rival price ​comparison sites plunged, triggering complaints and an EU probe that produced a €2.42 billion fine in 2017.

Google fought the ruling before losing at Europe's top court last year.

Britain's Foundem pursued its claim from the start. Sweden's PriceRunner, backed by Klarna, filed a multibillion-dollar suit in 2022 after Google's appeal was rejected.

UK price comparison site Kelkoo, which is seeking billions of pounds from Google in various damages claims after the EU decision against Google's shopping service, said the latest EU fines could boost ongoing claims.

"We expect these to be impacted somewhat by the DMA decision because it shows that Google is still self-referencing even to this day," Kelkoo CEO Richard Stables told Reuters, adding the DMA decision gave others more ground to sue.

Matej Pardo, chief operating officer at litigation financing firm LitFin, which is backing two groups suing Google in Amsterdam for its shopping auctions, seeking over $1 billion combined, echoed the sentiment.

"There are already a lot of these claims being filed, and probably more that are (being) prepared," he said.

Italy's Moltiply Group, which operates price comparison website Trovaprezzi.it, is seeking €2.97 billion.

More Fines, More Claims: The Ongoing Legal Battle

MORE FINES, MORE CLAIMS

Google's fines last week were the fifth and sixth overall for anti-competitive practices. Last month, Google lost a long-running fight against a record €4.1 billion EU fine for using its Android mobile operating system ‌to block rivals.

Marco Pescarmona, chairman of Moltiply Group, one of the complainants against Google, said the recent DMA decision will bolster damage claims, though he questions Brussels' willingness to fully use the law to eradicate self-favouring if non-compliance continues.

"The DMA is a very good piece of legislation. The defect maybe is that it's so effective that they're afraid to use it," he said.

Google's Legal Strategy and Timeline

Google, meanwhile, is counting on time working in its favour, lawyers said, given cases can drag on for years. It may yet challenge the fine imposed under the DMA.

In the shopping suit, nearly two decades passed between the alleged abuses and Google's exhausted appeals.

"By that time, they've already monopolised many markets," said LitFin's Pardo, calling the fines "a cost of doing business", adding wait times could be up to eight years.

In the PriceRunner case, a Stockholm court in July ordered Google to pay roughly $1.97 billion including interest — a ruling Klarna welcomed, but does not expect to collect on soon.

"We can expect an appeal to take over a year, and likely years," Klarna's counsel Pontus Scherp said.

Exchange Rate Information

($1 = 0.8784 euros)

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee and Supantha Mukherjee; Editing by Adam Jourdan, Josephine Mason and Jan Harvey)

Key Takeaways

  • The EU fined Google €890 million ($1 billion) — first penalties under the Digital Markets Act — for self‑preferencing in Search and restricting app developers on Google Play (digital-strategy.ec.europa.eu).
  • Germany’s Berlin court already ordered Google to pay Idealo €465 million in damages for antitrust abuse; Idealo has expanded its claim to €3.3 billion (idealo.de).
  • Alphabet reported negative free cash flow in Q2 2026—the first ever as a public company—driven by heavy AI and data‑center investment (kiplinger.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why was Google fined $1 billion by the EU?
Google was fined under the Digital Markets Act for favoring its own services and preventing app developers from steering users to cheaper options outside Google Play.
How much in damages are Google's European rivals seeking?
Google faces up to $10 billion in damages claims from various European rivals following the EU fine.
Which companies are taking legal action against Google?
Companies like Idealo, Foundem, PriceRunner, Kelkoo, and Italy's Moltiply Group are among those suing Google for antitrust damages.
What triggered the recent wave of lawsuits against Google?
The $1 billion EU fine under the Digital Markets Act and findings of ongoing wrongdoing have encouraged rivals to file new claims.
What impact have Google's business practices had on rivals?
Rival comparison shopping sites have lost significant web traffic due to Google's favoring of its own services in search results.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Jet engine maker Safran raises targets after record first-half margin

Jet engine maker Safran raises targets after record first-half margin

Image for Morning Bid: Chips jolted as momentum shifts in AI

Morning Bid: Chips jolted as momentum shifts in AI

Image for Sika raises annual sales-growth outlook after strong first-half performance

Sika raises annual sales-growth outlook after strong first-half performance

Image for AI anxiety sparks tech rout, broad selloff in Asian markets

AI anxiety sparks tech rout, broad selloff in Asian markets

Image for Oil prices fall 1% as investors weigh pause in US strikes on Iran

Oil prices fall 1% as investors weigh pause in US strikes on Iran

Image for Dollar hits one-month high on lingering chances of Fed hike

Dollar hits one-month high on lingering chances of Fed hike

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for UK shop prices rise by least since December, BRC says
UK shop prices rise by least since December, BRC says
Image for Irish consumer sentiment slips in July on cost-of-living concerns
Irish consumer sentiment slips in July on cost-of-living concerns
Image for Oil plunges, stocks 'n' bonds shrug
Oil plunges, stocks 'n' bonds shrug
Image for Italy's Sanlorenzo backs bid for embattled yacht maker Italian Sea Group
Italy's Sanlorenzo backs bid for embattled yacht maker Italian Sea Group
Image for Philips beats second-quarter profit estimates helped by tariff refunds
Philips beats second-quarter profit estimates helped by tariff refunds
Image for Chobani fails to end Dannon parent Danone's cold-brew coffee lawsuit
Chobani fails to end Dannon parent Danone's cold-brew coffee lawsuit
Image for Orange, Morrison plan French data centre venture to meet AI demand
Orange, Morrison plan French data centre venture to meet AI demand
Image for Italy's Saipem cuts 2026 earnings guidance on Middle East crisis
Italy's Saipem cuts 2026 earnings guidance on Middle East crisis
Image for Swiss regulator opens enforcement proceedings against Zurich Insurance
Swiss regulator opens enforcement proceedings against Zurich Insurance
Image for Monte dei Paschi, Banco BPM working on deal with cash component, Bloomberg News reports
Monte dei Paschi, Banco BPM working on deal with cash component, Bloomberg News reports
Image for French broadcaster Canal+ signs over $1 billion cinema deal
French broadcaster Canal+ signs over $1 billion cinema deal
Image for Armenia's Pashinyan asks Putin to help resolve Russian restrictions on Armenian exports
Armenia's Pashinyan asks Putin to help resolve Russian restrictions on Armenian exports
View All Finance Posts