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Finance

France's Exosens to triple thermal camera production for drones

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 28, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 28, 2026

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Exosens to Triple Thermal Camera Production for Drones to Meet Demand

Exosens Expands Production Capacity Amid Rising Demand

Production Increase and Financial Performance

July 28 (Reuters) - French defence company Exosens said on Tuesday it would triple thermal-camera production capacity in 2026 to meet growing demand from drone and counter-drone applications, as it reported a 15.3% rise in first-half revenue and raised its full-year outlook.

Revenue and EBITDA Outlook

The night-vision gear maker said it now expected full-year revenue and adjusted EBITDA to come in toward the upper end of its respective guidance ranges of 520 million to 540 million euros and 168 million to 178 million euros. It also expects capital expenditure of around 9% of 2026 revenue, driven by production-capacity expansion in Europe and the United States.

First-Half Earnings and Market Position

First-half earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 18.3% to 83.6 million euros.

The company said demand for advanced imaging systems used in autonomous defence platforms was accelerating and that the capacity expansion would strengthen its position in one of the fastest-growing defence markets.

CEO Statement and Strategic Importance

"This expansion reinforces our ability to support accelerating customer demand with scalable industrial capabilities, while strengthening our position as a trusted, ITAR-free strategic partner for leading defense OEMs and autonomous systems developers," CEO Jerome Cerisier said in a press release.

Additional Information

($1 = 0.8795 euros)

(Reporting by Zakarya Meliani and Ronan Corcoran; additional reporting by Hugo Lhomedet and Jakob Van Calster; Editing by Matt Scuffham)

Key Takeaways

  • Exosens will triple thermal‑camera output in 2026 to meet accelerating drone and counter‑drone demand.
  • H1 revenue rose 15.3% and adjusted EBITDA climbed 18.3% to €83.6 million, prompting an upgraded full‑year forecast toward the higher end of guidance.
  • Backed by a €140 million EIB financing, Exosens is enhancing its production footprint in Europe and the U.S. while reinforcing its ITAR‑free strategic positioning.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Exosens increasing its thermal camera production?
Exosens is tripling its thermal camera production capacity by 2026 to meet growing demand from drone and counter-drone applications.
What are Exosens' updated financial projections for 2026?
Exosens expects full-year revenue and adjusted EBITDA to be at the upper end of their guidance ranges: 520-540 million euros in revenue and 168-178 million euros in EBITDA.
How is Exosens funding its production expansion?
Exosens projects capital expenditure of around 9% of its 2026 revenue, driven by production expansion in Europe and the United States.
What market trends are driving Exosens’ expansion?
Accelerating demand for advanced imaging systems in autonomous defence platforms and counter-drone technologies is driving the company’s expansion.
What strategic advantage does Exosens claim?
Exosens highlights its position as a trusted, ITAR-free strategic partner for defence OEMs and autonomous systems developers.

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