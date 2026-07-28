Orange Boosts 2024 Core Profit Growth Target to Over 4% After Strong Results
Orange Raises Profit Outlook Following Strong First-Half Performance
Profit Growth Target Increased
July 28 (Reuters) - French telecoms group Orange raised its target for core profit growth on Tuesday to more than 4% from more than 3%, after first-half revenue beat expectations driven by continuing growth in Africa and the Middle East.
Updated Financial Expectations
EBITDAaL Forecast for 2024
The company now expects earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization after leases (EBITDAaL) to grow more than 4% this year. It had already lifted its outlook in April following a stronger-than-expected first quarter.
First-Half Revenue Results
Orange reported first-half revenue of 20.95 billion euros ($23.82 billion), beating company-compiled analyst consensus of 20.76 billion.
Currency Exchange Rate
($1 = 0.8797 euros)
Reporting Credits
(Reporting by Leo Marchandon in Gdansk; Editing by Matt Scuffham)