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Orange raises core profit growth target to more than 4% - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Orange raises core profit growth target to more than 4%

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 28, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: July 28, 2026

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Orange Boosts 2024 Core Profit Growth Target to Over 4% After Strong Results

Orange Raises Profit Outlook Following Strong First-Half Performance

Profit Growth Target Increased

July 28 (Reuters) - French telecoms group Orange raised its target for core profit growth on Tuesday to more than 4% from more than 3%, after first-half revenue beat expectations driven by continuing growth in Africa and the Middle East.

Updated Financial Expectations

EBITDAaL Forecast for 2024

The company now expects earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization after leases (EBITDAaL) to grow more than 4% this year. It had already lifted its outlook in April following a stronger-than-expected first quarter.

First-Half Revenue Results

Orange reported first-half revenue of 20.95 billion euros ($23.82 billion), beating company-compiled analyst consensus of 20.76 billion.

Currency Exchange Rate

($1 = 0.8797 euros)

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Leo Marchandon in Gdansk; Editing by Matt Scuffham)

Key Takeaways

  • Orange upgraded its EBITDAaL growth outlook for full‑year 2026 to more than 4%, from above 3% previously (orange.com)
  • First‑half revenue reached €20.95 billion, beating consensus (€20.76 billion), fueling the guidance revision (orange.com)
  • Growth in Africa & Middle East continued to drive momentum, alongside easing e‑CAPEX at ~15% of revenues (orange.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What new core profit growth target has Orange set for 2024?
Orange raised its target for core profit growth in 2024 to more than 4%, up from the previous target of over 3%.
What contributed to Orange's revenue exceeding expectations?
Continuing growth in Africa and the Middle East drove Orange's first-half revenue above analyst expectations.
What was Orange's reported first-half revenue?
Orange reported first-half revenue of 20.95 billion euros ($23.82 billion), beating analyst estimates.
When did Orange previously raise its outlook in 2024?
Orange had already lifted its outlook in April after a stronger-than-expected first quarter.

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